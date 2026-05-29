TV
AUTO RACING
5 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Trucks: Allegiance 200
COLLEGE BASEBALL (REGIONALS)
9 a.m., ACCN — Illinois-Chicago vs. Georgia Tech
9 a.m., ESPN2 — Kentucky vs. Wake Forest
9 a.m., ESPNU — East Carolina vs. Tennessee
10 a.m., SECN — Holy Cross vs. Texas
Noon, ACCN — St. John’s vs. Florida State
Noon, ESPN2 — St. Mary’s vs. UCLA
Noon, ESPNU — Washington State vs. Oregon State
1 p.m., SECN — Lamar vs. Texas A&M
3 p.m., ACCN — Troy vs. Miami
People are also reading…
3 p.m., ESPN2 — NC State vs. UCF
3 p.m., ESPNU — Missouri State vs. Arkansas
4 p.m., SECN — Long Island vs. Georgia
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Arizona State vs. Mississippi
6 p.m., ESPNU — Texas State vs. Southern Cal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL (WCWS)
4 p.m., ESPN — Teams TBD
6:30 p.m., ESPN — Teams TBD
CYCLING
3:30 a.m., TRU — Giro d’Italia, Stage 19
FOOTBALL
5 p.m., FOX — UFL: Dallas at St. Louis
GOLF
4 a.m., GOLF — DP: Austrian Open, second round
9 a.m., GOLF — LPGA: Shoprite Classic, first round
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA: Charles Schwab, second round
9 p.m., FS1 — LIV: South Korea, third round
MLB
3:40 p.m., MLBN — Atlanta at Cincinnati
3:45 p.m., ATV+ — Minnesota at Pittsburgh
6:40 p.m., MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Athletics
7:10 p.m., DBAX — Arizona at Seattle
7:15 p.m., ATV+ — Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers
NHL PLAYOFFS
5 p.m., TNT — Montreal at Carolina, Game 5 (also on TRU)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m., PRIME — NWSL: Racing Louisville vs. Denver
TENNIS
2 a.m., TEN — French Open, third round
2 a.m., TNT — French Open, third round (also on TRU)
8 a.m., TRU — French Open, third round
11 a.m., TNT — French Open, third round (also on TRU)
2 a.m., TEN — French Open, third round (Sat.)
WNBA
4:30 p.m., ION — Phoenix at New York
7 p.m., ION — Atlanta at Portland
RADIO
MLB
7:10 p.m., 1490-AM — Arizona at Seattle
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m., 1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m., 1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m., 1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ACCN is ACC Network (Ch 300 on Cox, Ch 1325 on Comcast, Ch 612 on DirecTV, Ch 402 on Dish) ATV+ is Apple TV+ (streaming only) DBAX is Arizona Diamondbacks games (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 1261 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirectTV) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FOX (Channel 11) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) ION (9.5 over the air, Ch 99 on Cox, Ch 305 on DirecTV, Ch 250 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) PRIME is Amazon Prime Video SECN is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) TRU is TruTV (Ch 52 on Cox, Ch 34 on Comcast, Ch 246 on DirecTV, Ch 242 on Dish)