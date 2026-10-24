TV
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
truTV — NASCAR Cup Talladega Qualifying
12:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Talladega 250
2 p.m.
Apple TV — F1: U.S. Grand Prix Qualifying
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.
ABC — LSU at Auburn
FOX — Indiana at Michigan
CW — California at SMU
ESPN2 — West Virginia at TCU
ESPN — Pittsburgh at Miami
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FS1 — Texas Tech at Cincinnati
CBSSN — Western Michigan at Toledo
ESPNU — Rice at Florida Atlantic
Peacock — Rutgers at Northwestern
10 a.m.
TNT — Baylor at Kansas
ESPN+ — Akron at Kent State, Miami (Ohio) at Central Michigan
Noon
BTN — Oregon at Illinois
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas A&M at Alabama
CBS — Michigan St. at UCLA
FOX — BYU at UCF
ESPN — Tennessee at South Carolina
FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota
CBSSN — North Texas at Navy
SECN — Oklahoma at Mississippi St.
ACCN — Boston College at Georgia Tech
ESPN+ — Sacramento St. at Ball St., Bowling Green at Buffalo
12:45 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kansas St. at Arizona St.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — E. Michigan at Ohio
ESPN+ — UL Monroe at Troy
3 p.m.
USA — Boise St. at Washington St.
3:30 p.m.
CW — San Diego St. at Colorado St.
4 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia Tech at Clemson
FS1 — Colorado at Oklahoma St.
ESPN+ — Georgia St. at Arkansas St.
4:30 p.m.
NBC — USC at Wisconsin
ABC — Ole Miss at Texas
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Arizona
CBSSN — Utah St. at Texas St.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina
5 p.m.
ESPNU — UTSA at Tulane
7 p.m.
CW — North Dakota St. at New Mexico
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Utah
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Iowa
6 p.m.
BTN — USC at Nebraska
FIGURE SKATING
1 p.m.
NBC — Grand Prix de France in Angers
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Bermuda Championship
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Champions Stifel Charity Classic
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA BMW Championship
GYMNASTICS
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — World Championships in Rotterdam, Netherlands
MLB (WORLD SERIES)
5 p.m.
FOX — Game 2: Tampa Bay at Milwaukee
NBA
4:30 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
NBATV — Golden State at Phoenix
NHL
10 a.m.
NHLN — Anaheim at Philadelphia
4 p.m.
NHLN — N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa
SOCCER
4:30 a.m.
USA — Premier: Man City at Aston Villa
CBSSN — EFL Champ.: Millwall at Portsmouth
5 a.m.
ESPN Deportes / ESPN+ — La Liga: Elche at Rayo Vallecano
6:30 a.m.
Fandango — Bundesliga: 1. FC Union Berlin at FC Augsburg, Schalke 04 at FC Cologne, Werder Bremen at Mainz, SV Elversberg at RB Leipzig, Hamburg SV at SC Paderborn 07
7 a.m.
USA — Premier: Everton at Arsenal
Peacock — Premier: Fulham at Coventry
CBSSN — EFL Champ.: Watford at Wolverhampton
7:15 a.m.
ESPN Deportes / ESPN+ — La Liga: Espanyol at Racing Santander
7:48 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U17 Women: Norway vs. Brazil
9:30 a.m.
USA — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Borussia Dortmund
Peacock — Premier: Tottenham at Chelsea
ESPN Deportes / ESPN+ — La Liga: Villarreal at Valencia
Noon
ESPN Deportes / ESPN+ — La Liga: Deportivo at Atlético Madrid
8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres at Pumas UNAM
SOCCER (U.S.)
10:30 a.m.
Apple TV — MLS: Nashville at Montréal
12:30 p.m.
Apple TV — MLS: Toronto at Columbus
2:30 p.m.
Apple TV — MLS: Inter Miami at Red Bull New York
3:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Racing Louisville at Denver
4:30 p.m.
Apple TV — MLS: Chicago at Atlanta, Cincinnati at D.C. United. NY. City FC at Orlando City, New England at Philadelphia
5:30 p.m.
Apple TV — MLS: Vancouver at Colorado, San Jose at Dallas, Minnesota at Houston, St. Louis at Real Salt Lake, Austin at Sporting KC
5:45 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Bay at Angel City
7:30 p.m.
Apple TV — MLS: Charlotte at Portland, Seattle at San Diego
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — Brussels, Lyon, Almaty, Ningbo
WNBA FINALS
10 a.m.
NBC — Game 4: Golden State at Atlanta
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.
1490-AM — Texas Tech at Cincinnati
12:30 p.m.
1490-AM — Texas A&M at Alabama
4:30 p.m.
1290-AM — Iowa State at Arizona (also on 107.5-FM)
MLB (WORLD SERIES)
5 p.m.
1490-AM — Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, Game 2
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)