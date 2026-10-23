Mitchell and Shooshtari both told the Star they’re also worried about where staff members could end up.

Mary Anderson, principal of Dunham Elementary, said when staff members were told about the proposed closure, “there were a lot of emotions.”

“I think overall, a lot of positive things came out of it,” she said. “I think our staff is excited about the opportunities this will lead for our students and for themselves.”

She said there is some apprehension from staff members on where they could be placed, but she feels relieved there will be options for everyone. Dunham Elementary has a 93% classroom utilization rate while Marshall has a 100% classroom utilization rate, according to district data.

“They would all love to be able to move straight over to Marshall, but I think the plan the district has put together seems highly positive in the sense that everyone's going to be taken care of,” she said. “If there's room for them at Marshall, they'll be there. If there isn't, they'll be able to be placed in other schools in same type of position.”

Jim Byrne, president of the Tucson Education Association, said the teachers union will push to retain current employees by trying to transfer them into similar, open positions at other schools instead of resorting to layoffs.

While teachers may move with their classes to different campuses, other staff members like office managers, attendance techs and campus monitors face higher risks of redundancy during consolidation, he said.