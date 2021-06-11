Arizona powers past Ole Miss; Wildcats are one win from reaching College World Series

The short-term answers were yes and yes. Silseth responded after another rocky beginning, giving Arizona 4 2/3 workmanlike innings. He handed the ball to freshman left-hander Riley Cooper, who stranded two baserunners in the fifth to keep the game tied.

Silseth’s final line wasn’t stellar, but it was an improvement over recent outings and good enough to keep the Rebels within striking distance. He allowed six hits and three earned runs, walking four (including one intentional) and striking out six.

Five of the strikeouts came on sliders or curveballs. Silseth featured his breaking stuff more than in last week’s start against Grand Canyon, when he surrendered nine hits and four runs in three-plus innings.

Silseth pitched into and out of trouble. He didn’t have a 1-2-3 inning. But he didn’t allow a run after yielding three in the first.

Cooper’s role became magnified when Arizona lost Abshier and Luna for at least this weekend. Those three are the Wildcats’ top left-handed relievers.

Although he’s a freshman, Arizona has utilized Cooper in high-leverage situations all season. It doesn’t get much higher than tied 3-3 with runners on first and second in a Super Regional.