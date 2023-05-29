The Arizona Wildcats have done it — their late-season surge has nudged them into the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona (33-24) snuck into the field of 64, which was revealed Monday morning. The Wildcats are headed to the Fayetteville Regional, hosted by No. 3 seed Arkansas.

The Wildcats will face Big 12 Tournament champion TCU (37-22) on Friday.

Arizona was part of the last bracket to be revealed and made it into the NCAA Tournament ahead of Arizona State and USC — both of whom finished ahead of the Wildcats in the regular-season Pac-12 standings.

The UA was one of five Pac-12 teams to make the field. The others: No. 8 national seed Stanford, Pac-12 Tournament champion Oregon, Oregon State and Washington.