The Pac-12 announced Arizona’s TJ Nichols as its Pitcher of the Week Monday, the UA righty’s first weekly honor after he carved up No. 2 Tennessee to open the Wildcats’ season Friday night on day one of the MLB Desert Invitational.

Nichols was dominant over six innings, giving up one run on three hits, while striking out six, walking one and hitting two batters.

Nichols’ only run allowed came in the first inning on a sac fly.

Nichols was named a preseason All-Conference selection by the Pac-12 prior to the start of this season after posting a 6-4 record in 16 starts for the Wildcats last year as a sophomore.

For his career, Nichols is 13-7 overall in 34 total appearances on the mount (26 starts) with a 5.06 ERA. He's struck out 156 batters in 154 ⅔ innings pitched for his UA career.

The 6-5, 189-pound righty is currently the 69th rated overall big league draft prospect by MLB.com.

At the MLB Desert Invitational, the Wildcats followed up their defeat of Tennessee at Scottsdale's Salt River Fields with a 5-0 loss to Fresno State at Mesa's Sloan Park, a 7-1 win over Michigan State again at Salt River Fields, and a 9-8 win Monday over UC San Diego, also at Sloan Park.