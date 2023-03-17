Arizona’s nine-game winning streak came to an end Friday night with a 5-1 loss against No. 12 UCLA at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Wildcats (12-4, 3-1 Pac-12) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a solo home run by leadoff hitter Mac Bingham. But the Bruins (13-3, 3-1) responded with a four-run bottom of the first against UA starter TJ Nichols, who walked two batters and hit one during the frame.

Nichols (3-1) allowed only one more run the rest of the way, pitching a total of 4⅔ innings. Left-hander Jackson Kent kept Arizona within striking distance with three scoreless innings of relief in which he allowed only one hit and struck out four batters.

The Wildcats loaded the bases in the seventh and ninth innings but couldn’t score any runs. Nick McClaughry lined into a double play to end the seventh. He grounded out to third to end the game.

Arizona did force UCLA to utilize its bullpen, as three relievers combined to throw 64 pitches.