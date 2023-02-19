Chase Davis went 3 for 5 with two home runs and four RBIs to lead Arizona past Michigan State 7-1 Sunday night in the MLB Desert Invitational at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.

Davis’ outburst came one day after he was called out on strikes for a pitch-clock violation in the UA’s 5-0 loss to Fresno State.

Left-hander Bradon Zastrow, making his UA debut after transferring from Pima Community College, allowed one run in 5⅓ innings to pick up his first win as a Wildcat. Zastrow yielded four hits and struck out five batters.

Right-handers Dawson Netz and Chris Barraza combined for 3⅔ innings of scoreless relief. Barraza did not allow a hit in two innings and struck out four.

UA freshman Mason White, via Salpointe Catholic High School, notched his first career hit, a single. He later tripled. He finished 2 for 2, scored two runs and reached base in all five plate appearances.