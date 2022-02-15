Chip Hale’s Wildcats embrace, invest in baseball’s technological revolution

First-year UA coach Chip Hale said he was “shocked” at how much technology and data are available on the college level, adding that his staff has “exactly the same ability with video and scouting” that major-league staffs have. As someone who watched the game evolve over his 20-plus years as a minor- and major-league coach and manager, Hale has accepted what baseball has become. As Tom Verducci wrote in a 2019 piece for Sports Illustrated: “Technology is changing how players learn, how coaches coach, how managers manage, how front offices evaluate and how teams compete.”

“It’s part of the game,” said Hale, whose team opens the season Friday against Kansas State at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas. “And if you’re not willing to move with the game, then you’re not going to be in it long.”

Although technology is becoming more sophisticated, and data more detailed, both have their limits. Pitchers still have to execute under pressure. Batters still have to strike a small white ball hurled between 85 and 100 miles per hour. No matter how high your exit velocity might be, Hale said, “it doesn’t mean you’re gonna get a hit.”