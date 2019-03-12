Kevin Ward, a two-sport star for the Arizona Wildcats who went on to play in the major leagues, died Saturday at age 57. Ward, who lived on San Diego's Coronado Island and worked as a restauranteur, had brain cancer, according to an obituary posted in The Coronado Times.
Coach Jay Johnson said he was "deeply saddened" by Ward's loss. Ward and his wife, Christy, met while students at the UA. Their son, Ryan, is a verbal commit to the UA baseball program's 2022 recruiting class.
“Kevin was a special man who represented all that was great about being an Arizona Wildcat," Johnson said. "It was truly an honor to get to know Kevin over the last three and a half years. I will remember Kevin as a man of high character, selflessness, and work ethic. Our heart goes out to Christy and their family.”
Ward was arguably Arizona’s top two-sport athlete of the Pac-10/12 years. In 1982, he was a All-Pac-10 South first-team selection. He was a starting wide receiver in 1981 and 1982 after the UA chose Tom Tunnicliffe to be its starting QB. Ward was 16 of 41 and got two starts in 1980 at quarterback.
Ward starred at baseball, where he played for coach Jerry Kindall from 1981-83. He led the Wildcats in RBI twice, paced the team in stolen bases once, and posted a team-best .403 batting average in 1982. Ward was also honored with a selection to First-Team All-Pac-10 South as a junior in 1982.
The Philadelphia Phillies organization selected Ward in the sixth round of the 1983. Ward went on to play for the San Diego Padres from 1991-92. He hit .217 with five home runs and 20 RBIs over parts of two seasons. He and his family remained in the San Diego area when Ward's big-league career ended.
Ward is survived by his 92-year-old mother, Pauline, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania; his wife Christy; daughter Catherine, 17; son Ryan, 15; and three brothers and their families. A funeral mass will be held Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Coronado.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Pro Athletes Outreach Foundation or the Baseball Tomorrow Fund.