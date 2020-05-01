Former big-leaguer Carl Crawford's son, Justin, commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2022

The Arizona Wildcats baseball team landed a verbal commitment from outfielder and right-handed pitcher Justin Crawford, the son of longtime MLB standout and four-time All-Star Carl Crawford. Crawford, a member of the 2022 recruiting class, pledged to UA in March.
MLB Develops, a Twitter account that highlights the top high school baseball players in the U.S., shared Justin's decision Friday morning.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 165-pound Crawford previously attended Rolling Hills Prep in San Pedro, California, but is currently enrolled at national powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Last season at Rolling Hills Prep, Crawford held a .479 batting average, 23 hits and six RBIs.
Much like Carl, who was a four-time AL stolen base leader with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays between 2002-10, Justin stole 16 bases at Rolling Hills Prep in 2019.
Here's what PerfectGame.org said in their evaluation of the younger Crawford at the 14U West Showcase in 2018:
"Large, athletic frame with square shoulders and long limbs with a high waist, projectable build with room to fill throughout moving forward. ... Primary outfielder, stays low moving towards and through the ball, fields it out front with smooth glove skills, works to a higher three-quarters release point, shows actions at the position that will continue to project, occasionally under throws, arm strength will develop with added physicality.
