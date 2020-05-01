You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Former big-leaguer Carl Crawford's son, Justin, commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2022

Former big-leaguer Carl Crawford's son, Justin, commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2022

University of Arizona head coach Jay Johnson gathers his Wildcats for a pre-game talk as they prepare for pre-season scrimmage at Hi Corbett Field, January 24, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats baseball team landed a verbal commitment from outfielder and right-handed pitcher Justin Crawford, the son of longtime MLB standout and four-time All-Star Carl Crawford. Crawford, a member of the 2022 recruiting class, pledged to UA in March. 

MLB Develops, a Twitter account that highlights the top high school baseball players in the U.S., shared Justin's decision Friday morning. 

The 6-foot-2-inch, 165-pound Crawford previously attended Rolling Hills Prep in San Pedro, California, but is currently enrolled at national powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Last season at Rolling Hills Prep, Crawford held a .479 batting average, 23 hits and six RBIs. 

Much like Carl, who was a four-time AL stolen base leader with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays between 2002-10, Justin stole 16 bases at Rolling Hills Prep in 2019. 

Here's what PerfectGame.org said in their evaluation of the younger Crawford at the 14U West Showcase in 2018: 

"Large, athletic frame with square shoulders and long limbs with a high waist, projectable build with room to fill throughout moving forward. ... Primary outfielder, stays low moving towards and through the ball, fields it out front with smooth glove skills, works to a higher three-quarters release point, shows actions at the position that will continue to project, occasionally under throws, arm strength will develop with added physicality.

"Left-handed hitter, begins with a taller stance and a high hand set and back elbow at the plate. Small stride moving into swing, shows looseness to hands with a full path through the zone. Present components to swing that project nicely with strength, direct to the ball and shows occasional lift out front when balanced with swing. Good student."
 
Crawford is one of nine commits in Arizona's 2022 recruiting class. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News