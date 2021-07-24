New UA assistant Trip Couch’s coaching journey brings him back to Tucson

“Part of your job is to support those guys when it's going rough. College baseball at this level is not easy.”

You graduated from Louisiana-Lafayette with a degree in restaurant administration. You also worked in marketing and promotions. Did you want to be a coach all along?

A: “I thought I was going to end up running a resort one day. And then the baseball thing just fell into place for me. I found my niche. I found where I fit.”

Something about it must have appealed to you. What do you like most about coaching?

A: “I just think it's another way to help people. I wanted to maybe work in the resort (industry). That's a service business. So maybe I've just always been drawn to more service industries.

“This is a really influential time in guys’ lives, when they're 18 to 22 years old, where you can make a difference. ... It’s a time that they really mature. All of them have aspirations to play in the major leagues, but there's also a life beyond baseball that’s an important component that we have to help them with.”

What was your role in getting Paul Goldschmidt to the Diamondbacks?