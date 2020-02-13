The wonderful life of Arizona’s Austin Wells, workaholic Wildcat and would-be first-round draft pick

Austin Wells probably would have thrived anywhere. He chose to play at Arizona because of the way Jay Johnson and his staff coached. Wells excelled in his first season as a Wildcat … in every way but one.

Defense and the draft

Wells was named the Cape Cod League’s top pro prospect after batting .308 and leading Yarmouth-Dennis in doubles (13), home runs (seven) and RBIs (26). He subsequently was named Arizona’s Summer Player of the Year.

Wells was not remotely satisfied. Upon returning to campus in August, Wells immediately went to work on his deficiencies. Mainly, he strived to improve as a catcher.

Wells wasn’t a bad catcher as a freshman, but he wasn’t great. He allowed 10 passed balls and threw out only six of 23 base stealers. He also knew he could have done more to help a pitching staff that struggled to throw strikes.

Working with team trainer Isaac Trujillo, Wells focused on enhancing his flexibility, particularly in his hips. The goal was to get lower in his crouch to (A) be in a better position to receive pitches thrown at or just beneath the bottom of the strike zone; and (B) keep pitches thrown in the dirt from bounding to the backstop.