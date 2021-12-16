Arizona's Bendu Yeaney to face old friends when fourth-ranked Wildcats take on NAU in Flagstaff

Bendu Yeaney has been here before.
In last spring, Yeaney — a transfer from Indiana — played against many of her former teammates and friends as the Arizona Wildcats advanced to the NCAA Tournament's championship game.
The Wildcats beat Indiana in the Elite Eight. Next up in the Final Four was UConn and longtime friend Evina Westbrook. In the National Championship game against Stanford, it was friend Cameron Brink.
On Friday, when No. 4-ranked Arizona heads to NAU, Yeaney will face three more friends — Khiarica Rasheed, Lauren Orndoff and Nina Radford. All four played AAU ball in Portland, either together or against each other.
“Those three are my good friends,” Yeaney said this week. “We talk all the time, especially being in Arizona. We try to meet but we’re kind of far, so this is my meet, because I told them I’d go to Flagstaff. It’s going to be fun because I haven’t played against them (in college). They came here (Tucson) last year but Nina and Khiarica didn’t play, and Lauren couldn’t play because of medical reasons. This year is gonna be fun, just be able to play against them again.”
The versatile Yeaney has been a steady contributor for No. 4 Arizona (9-0) this season, averaging 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. In November, the senior guard sunk Louisville with five straight points in overtime and the Wildcats won 61-59. Sunday against New Mexico, Yeaney put up 10 points, seven rebounds and a pair of assists in a 77-60 victory.
Yeaney's do-everything role means she contributes in a variety of ways. Friday, she could be tasked with shutting down Rasheed, a forward, or Orndorff and Radford — both guards.
The Star talked to Yeaney about her high school memories, her role at the UA and whether she ever gets tired:
In high school, you led your team in a come-from-behind playoff win, scoring 40 of your team’s 59 points. What do you remember about that game?
A: “I remember that game. It was against one of my old teammates Lexi Pritchard. She plays for Santa Clara right now and her brother plays in the NBA, Payton Pritchard. We were at their high school. I told Payton, 'I remember you dropped 40, I think it was to get into the state quarterfinals or something like that.' And I was, ‘I’m about to go for 40, just like you.’ And he was like, ‘No, you're not going to do that in my gym.’ That’s how it was. I really didn't think I was going to drop 40 points, but … I was really trying to win the game. It was just funny that I actually had 40 points in that gym and he and I have laughed about it.”
What do you take from that game that helps you today?
A: “It’s just a will to win. I think in that game a lot of my teammates were having off nights. When you have an off night, other people have to pick up the slack. I had to pick up a lot of slack that game. In college right now, it just shows I have a will to win. No matter what I have to do to win, I'll do it. If I have to get on the floor, I'll get on the floor. If I have to rebound, I’ll rebound. If I have to score the basketball, I’ll score the basketball. I think it just is the will to win.”
You seem to know everyone. Is Portland a hotbed of women's basketball?
A: “I think so. I think we’ve got a lot of talent down there. I think people don't see it until we get to college. If you look, there's a lot of places with players that come out of Portland … We have a player right now that plays in the WNBA, Mercedes Russell. I think we just have sneaky talent, and we don’t get much recognition for it.”
Sunday’s game against New Mexico turned into a track meet for a while. You didn’t look tired; and you never do. Were you tired, or do you just hide it well?
A: “I think a little bit of both. When it is games like that, it's fun to be on the floor fun to play, so I don't really think about how tired I am when I'm on the floor. There will be times that it will be up and down for a good seven minutes straight and you're like, ‘Dang, it's only three minutes, four minutes left in this quarter.’ And you're like, ‘Well, I'm kind of tired, but I think I hide it a little bit.’ But I mean, I don't really get tired that much. (UA) coach Adia (Barnes) tells me great players don't get tired. I try not to be tired. I want to stay on the floor.”
When things are really clicking for you, we see big plays such as you diving for 50/50 balls and getting a block or steal. Has this always been your style of play?
A: “That’s how it’s always been. … I do a lot more than just defense. I think this year, everybody is seeing a little bit more. I can score the basketball; I can make I can get a lot of assists. The older I get the more my game evolves. The first couple years of college, I was I was a defender and then I scored the ball here and there. Last year, coming off my Achilles injury, I was more of a defender. I played my role well last year. This year I think I have a little bit of a bigger role. I’m just trying to do what I’ve got to do to exceed the expectations that Coach Adia has put on me.”
Of all the things you excel on when you play, what do you think your teammates miss from you when you aren’t on the court and why?
A::“My energy and my swagger. I bring a different type of swagger on the court, and I have a lot of energy. I give it to anybody. I think people can feed off me. I give my confidence to other people who might not have confidence. You always see me pull people aside or go talk to them, patting them on the back, keep their head high. I think that's something I do very well. I have a lot of confidence in myself and trying to have make sure that everybody else has the same confidence as I do.”