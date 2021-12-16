Arizona's Bendu Yeaney to face old friends when fourth-ranked Wildcats take on NAU in Flagstaff

Yeaney's do-everything role means she contributes in a variety of ways. Friday, she could be tasked with shutting down Rasheed, a forward, or Orndorff and Radford — both guards.

The Star talked to Yeaney about her high school memories, her role at the UA and whether she ever gets tired:

In high school, you led your team in a come-from-behind playoff win, scoring 40 of your team’s 59 points. What do you remember about that game?

A: “I remember that game. It was against one of my old teammates Lexi Pritchard. She plays for Santa Clara right now and her brother plays in the NBA, Payton Pritchard. We were at their high school. I told Payton, 'I remember you dropped 40, I think it was to get into the state quarterfinals or something like that.' And I was, ‘I’m about to go for 40, just like you.’ And he was like, ‘No, you're not going to do that in my gym.’ That’s how it was. I really didn't think I was going to drop 40 points, but … I was really trying to win the game. It was just funny that I actually had 40 points in that gym and he and I have laughed about it.”

What do you take from that game that helps you today?