Arizona's Josh Green 'can't wait for the next chapter' after joining Nico Mannion, Zeke Nnaji in NBA Draft pool

Unlike when Deandre Ayton, Allonzo Trier and Rawle Alkins were headed out the McKale Center doors two years ago, Arizona coach Sean Miller chose not to introduce his three soon-to-depart freshmen as part of Arizona’s Senior Day last month.

“That was a different day, different time, circumstances,” Miller said of his 2018 acknowledgments, which he said at the time were “the right thing to do.”

This time, Miller said the “only fair way” to address the future was at the end of the season. That allowed Zeke Nnaji (March 31), Nico Mannion (Tuesday) and Josh Green (Friday) to each make their own public announcements via Twitter.

Green began his announcement Friday by saying he “can’t wait for the next chapter,” then thanked Miller, Arizona staffers, his teammates and fans for their support.

“I have become a better person and player from the experience” at Arizona, Green said. ”To every one of my teammates, you have been much more than just a team to me, and I am honored to call you my brothers and friends for life.

“To the best fans in the country, there was no better feeling than stepping on to McKale and hearing you all roar. And everyone, near and far, who continues to believe in me, thank you, and I won’t let you down.”