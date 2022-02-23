Arizona's Pelle Larsson looking forward to Utah return — even though MUSS might mess with him

“I was never really friends with him. He was always the best guy on their team, so I was kind of mad at him for a while,” Larsson said. “But then we got really close. As soon as we got introduced to each other, we got really close.”

Larsson entered the portal on April 29 and committed to Arizona on May 9.

“I talked with (Smith) a lot about what he saw in the team and what he wanted to do,” Larsson said. “I kind of stuck around and gave it a real shot and then ... I told him I might come back.

“But then I looked at Arizona and for me it was a better fit and opportunity. It was something I had to do.”

Larsson probably isn’t going to melt if the MUSS does ride him, anyway. With Arizona, Larsson has overcome a broken foot that cost him nearly the entire preseason to become possibly the Wildcats’ most valuable reserve player, able to shoot efficiently from multiple levels, capably handle the ball and with the toughness and size to defend basically anybody from a point guard to a power forward.

That’s given Lloyd the option to insert Larsson more often at power forward if needed. Larsson's defensive help allowed the UA to close out recent home wins over UCLA and Oregon.