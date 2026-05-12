A projected mid- to late-first round pick, Peat is participating in the NBA Combine this week and is expected to remain in the draft if he is solidly projected to be taken among the first 20 picks. He will have until May 27 to withdraw if he wants to return to Arizona.

Aside from their potential 2026-27 rotation, the Wildcats also have two developmental bigs lined up in Aiyamenkhue and returner Mabil Mawut, who sat out 2025-26 as a redshirt.

While the 6-11 Aiymenkhue has averaged 11.2 points and 9.8 rebounds for Ulm's Orange Academy in Germany's third-tier Pro B league this season, appearing a prospect for high-major college basketball, Jaruševičius had already proven himself at the mid-major level before his back issues torpedoed his up-transfer to Nebraska.

After playing a key reserve role at Cal State Bakersfield during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, Jaruševičius led Central Michigan in scoring (16.2 points per game) and rebounding (7.3) as a junior in 2024-25. The Chippewas played at McKale Center early in the 2024-25 season, losing 94-41 to the Wildcats, though Jaruševičius did not play in that game.

But after moving to Nebraska before last season, expected to be the Cornhuskers' top backup in the post, Jaruševičius was plagued with back issues. Jaruševičius sat out the first 12 games of the season, then had seven points, two rebounds and two blocks over 11 minutes against New Hampshire in what became the only game he played all season.

He hit all three field goals he attempted in that game, including a 3-pointer.

"He shook a lot of rust off," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said after that game. "He was ready... We're going to need him."