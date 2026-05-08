"Late-bloomer: He's a work in progress in all the aspects of his game," Eurohopes wrote. "What makes him exceptional are the rim-protector instincts ... has big potential to become an impactful big in the paint."

Before Aiyamenkhue played in the Basketball Without Borders camp at San Francisco in February 2025, Eurohoops Scouting called him "one of the main bigs of his generation" who was developing at an impressive pace.

"A fierce rim protector with intriguing mobility, he makes it difficult to score near the rim at every level, making use of his wingspan and impressive blocking anticipation with a quick leaping ability," Eurohoops Scouting wrote. "Has shown flashes of some switching ability and defense in space, with good hip flexibility that allows him to react and move quicker. Still a bit underdeveloped offensively, he’s mostly a screener and roller at this point, but making for a tremendous lob target."

The Wildcats are still expected to add at least one other frontcourt player, especially if forward Koa Peat remains in the NBA Draft pool. Arizona now has nine scholarship players lined up for 2026-27, and 10 if Peat returns from the NBA Draft pool.

Peat, guards Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley and forward Tobe Awaka have all been invited to the NBA Combine that will run from Sunday to May 17 in Chicago, and players with eligibility remaining have until May 27 to withdraw if they want to return to college basketball.