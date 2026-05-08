Dutch center Endurance "Endi" Aiyamenkhue has signed with Arizona, giving the Wildcats an energetic long-term prospect with rim-protecting potential.
Expected to fill at least a developmental role for the Wildcats after the departure of Senegalese big man Sidi Gueye, with a chance to make the rotation next season, the 6-11 Aiymenkhue has averaged 11.2 points and 9.8 rebounds for Ulm's Orange Academy in Germany's third-tier Pro B league this season.
Aiyamenkhue measured a 7-4.25″ wingspan at the 2024 Basketball Without Borders Europe, according to NBA Draft.net, and has drawn attention while playing in FIBA U18 EuroBasket Division B tournaments the past two summers.
He averaged 13.4 points and 12.7 rebounds last summer for the Netherlands in the U18 EuroBasket Division B event, an event that European scout Ersin Demir said he "lit up."
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"The Dutch native has a role as a high-motor energy five who's using his long strides, length and verticality to serve as a play-finisher," Demir wrote then, according to 247. "On top of that, he's a good screener who actively dives to the rim.
"What immediately stood out is that his motor is so consistent his energy alone draws multiple defenders toward him when he attacks the glass after a ball screen. That's the type of five college coaches look to surround shooters with."
A year earlier, Aiyamenkhue impressed when he averaged 8.1 points and 3.7 rebounds as a 17-year-old in the same event.
Despite his young age and slight build during that tournament, Eurohopes then called him "the prospect with the highest ceiling on the Netherlands team" while showing toughness and attitude on the floor.
"Late-bloomer: He's a work in progress in all the aspects of his game," Eurohopes wrote. "What makes him exceptional are the rim-protector instincts ... has big potential to become an impactful big in the paint."
Before Aiyamenkhue played in the Basketball Without Borders camp at San Francisco in February 2025, Eurohoops Scouting called him "one of the main bigs of his generation" who was developing at an impressive pace.
"A fierce rim protector with intriguing mobility, he makes it difficult to score near the rim at every level, making use of his wingspan and impressive blocking anticipation with a quick leaping ability," Eurohoops Scouting wrote. "Has shown flashes of some switching ability and defense in space, with good hip flexibility that allows him to react and move quicker. Still a bit underdeveloped offensively, he’s mostly a screener and roller at this point, but making for a tremendous lob target."
The Wildcats are still expected to add at least one other frontcourt player, especially if forward Koa Peat remains in the NBA Draft pool. Arizona now has nine scholarship players lined up for 2026-27, and 10 if Peat returns from the NBA Draft pool.
Peat, guards Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley and forward Tobe Awaka have all been invited to the NBA Combine that will run from Sunday to May 17 in Chicago, and players with eligibility remaining have until May 27 to withdraw if they want to return to college basketball.
Wildcat Authority wrote that the Wildcats are likely to sign former Idaho State big man Evan Otten, who led the Big Sky in blocked shots in 2025-26 with an average of 1.76 per game. Otten was named to the Big Sky's all-defensive team.
Diggs and Wabbington invited to U18 trials
In-state Arizona recruiting targets Darius Wabbington and Adan Diggs were among the 35 players invited to try out for USA Basketball's U18 team, which will compete in the FIBA U18 AmeriCup next month in Leon, Mexico.
The U18 team, which will attempt to qualify for the 2027 U19 World Cup, will be coached by Dayton's Anthony Grant after UA coach Tommy Lloyd's two-year USA commitment ended. Lloyd coached the U18 team in 2024 and the U19 team last summer, winning gold medals both times.
Both Diggs and Wabbington participated in a USA Basketball minicamp last month outside Indianapolis during the Final Four weekend.
UA grad named Mavericks general manager
Arizona graduate Mike Schmitz was named the Dallas Mavericks' general manager on Friday, after spending the past four seasons as the Portland Trail Blazers' associate GM.
A 2012 graduate of UA, Schmitz began his career in sports as a reporter for the Daily Wildcat school newspaper and then rose up as NBA Draft analyst for Draft Express and later ESPN. He's also worked as an assistant coach with the Ugandan national team.
“Mike is one of the most respected evaluators and basketball minds in the NBA,” Mavericks president Masai Ujiri said in a statement. “He brings intelligence, discipline, humility and a relentless work ethic to everything he does. Just as importantly, he understands how to build an aligned, collaborative culture across every part of a basketball organization. We are building something special in Dallas, and Mike will be a major part of that vision.”
Familiar rivalry for Bennett
Appearing before Phoenix-area media this week for the first time since being hired as ASU's new head coach in March, Randy Bennett spoke of having to face a similarly powerful rival as when he coached Saint Mary's in WCC competition against Gonzaga, where UA coach Tommy Lloyd was a longtime assistant until UA hired him in 2021.
"They're not coming down. You gotta go up," Bennett said of UA in video posted by Sports360 AZ. "People make the mistake of 'Hey, they're losing this guy and this guy, they'll be down.' They won't be down. And that's where we need to get to."
Bennett has also already faced Arizona regularly under Lloyd and former UA coach Sean Miller during preseason scrimmages and exhibition games over the previous decade. The Wildcats beat Saint Mary's 81-68 during an exhibition game at McKale Center last October.
Rigdon joining as walk-on
Southern California guard Joaquin Rigdon, the son of former UA guard Dylan Rigdon, is expected to join the Wildcats as a walk-on next season after announcing his commitment last month via Instagram.
A 6-4 guard, Rigdon played for Pacifica Christian High School in Santa Monica. His father spent two seasons at UC Irvine before playing off the bench for the Wildcats during the 1992-93 and 1993-94 seasons. He played a key reserve role for the Wildcats' 1994 Final Four team.
Lucky charm T.J.?
Former Wildcat T.J. McConnell will be the Indiana Pacers' representative at the Draft Lottery on Sunday, having become what Pacers.com writer Wheat Hotchkiss called a "fan favorite" after seven seasons in Indianapolis.
"His all-out effort has endeared McConnell to the Pacers fanbase," Hotchkiss wrote. "McConnell will hopefully be the lucky charm that helps the Pacers land their highest draft pick in nearly four decades."
Indiana had a 52.1% chance of securing a top-four pick and a 14% chance of landing the first pick in next month's NBA Draft, Hotchkiss reported. The Pacers have never had the No. 1 pick and haven't had a top four pick since they took Rik Smits at No. 2 in 1988.