Among them, evaluating whether he wants to jump into the NBA now to start his clock off the rookie salary scale so he can earn potentially more lucrative contracts earlier in his career, or whether it's more appealing to return to school, improve his skillset and wait to jump into a 2027 draft that does not appear as loaded with talent.

Peat could have a much better chance to become a lottery pick in 2027 than this year, and his name might stick on basketball fans’ mind more with another run deep into the NCAA Tournament than as a developing 19-year-old rookie in the NBA. Building their brand, players and agents call it now.

Money might not be a factor. Though the 2026-27 rookie salary scale is not set yet, a rookie picked 20th in last season’s draft was scheduled to earn a guaranteed two-year deal worth $7.5 million — and Peat could command up to $5 million alone next season on the open college market, according to analytics guru Evan Miyakawa. (Whether UA could pay him that much appears unlikely, but the school could probably compete with the NBA salary of a lower first-round pick.)

“I think it probably will be somewhat of a wash financially for Koa,” Babcock said. “I think the biggest difference in going back is being the focal point of the offense, and even if he doesn't really necessarily elevate his stock, I think he would move up by default, just because of next year's draft.”

Peat is not expected to participate in the 5-on-5 games and isn’t expected to help himself in drills or testing other than what scouts already know. So much of the action could become behind the scenes, maybe in moments he isn’t even there for.