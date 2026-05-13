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With little to gain from playing in NBA Combine scrimmages as a projected lottery pick, Brayden Burries still put on a show in testing earlier this week.

The departing Arizona guard ranked highly in nearly all shooting drills, drawing ESPN’s praise as one of the most impressive players on Tuesday, and also was among the leaders in vertical leap testing, with a 35-inch standing jump and a 38.5-inch maximum (running) vertical leap.

Already 20 years old, Burries also had a chance to show off his maturity and personality behind the scenes during interviews with NBA executives while taking a brief turn behind ESPN’s microphone Tuesday.

“They’re getting a great person, somebody who's a winner, who loves to compete,” Burries told ESPN when asked what a drafting team would receive with him, “and somebody that's funny and likes to troll, mess around.”

Regardless of his efforts, though, Burries’ fate may have already been sealed by the lottery results Sunday. ESPN, The Athletic and CBS all project Burries going to the No. 9 spot that Dallas picked up in Sunday’s lottery draw, considering his potential availability there and the Mavericks' need for his skills.

“Burries would be a terrific complement to Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving as they look to make a jump next year,” The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie wrote.

Also, the Mavericks' new GM is an Arizona grad, Mike Schmitz, who was the assistant GM of the Portland Trail Blazers when they added former UA standout Caleb Love as an undrafted free agent last summer.