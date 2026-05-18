For the first time in his Arizona basketball career, center Motiejus Krivas will be playing a true "home" game this summer.
Krivas and incoming UA transfer Ugnius "Oogie" Jaruševičius will be returning to their native Lithuania during the Wildcats' exhibition trip in August, which will include games against the Lithuanian and Ukrainian senior national teams as well as one against a Lithuanian "B" team.
The Wildcats are also expected to face one of their former standouts in Azuolas Tubelis when they play the Lithuanian senior team, too.
“This will be a very special trip for me," Krivas said through a UA statement, thanking UA coach Tommy Lloyd, the Lithuania basketball federation and trip promoter Complete Sports Management. "Being able to have my teammates and coaches visit my home country is something I never thought would happen.
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"I can’t wait to show everyone what an amazing country Lithuania is and how much we love basketball.”
During its Aug. 14-23 trip, the Wildcats are scheduled to face the Lithuanian “B” team on Aug. 19 in Jonaya; the Ukrainian national team on Aug. 20 in Kedaninai,; and the Lithuanian senior national team on Aug. 22 in Alytus.
Alytus is Jaruševičius’ hometown, while Krivas is from Siauliai, about a two-hour drive from Kaunas and three from Alytus. Tubelis’ hometown of Vilnius is located within a 90-minute drive of both game locations.
“It is an honor to have the opportunity to bring our program to Lithuania in August,” Lloyd said in a statement. “Not just because it is a special country with incredible people, but because they have a strong passion for the game of basketball just like Arizona fans.
"We look forward to immersing ourselves in the Lithuanian culture, with the added bonus of being able to play a couple exhibition games against some great competition.”
The Wildcats are scheduled to split time between Kaunas, the country's second-biggest city, and the beach resort town of Palanga while making some off-court stops around the country as they did in 2023 during an exhibition trip to Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
NCAA rules used to allow teams to take a foreign exhibition trip once every four years, but the rule was changed this spring to allow trips every year. Their primary benefit for many teams is the 10 full practices that are allowed beforehand, though the Wildcats are expected to face significant competition on this trip.
In addition, the trip will likely serve to strengthen the connections between Lloyd’s staff and top basketball officials in the country. Among other ties, Lloyd coached Lithuanian-American forward Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings when both were at Gonzaga.
Michigan will also be taking an August trip that includes a game against the Lithuanian senior team, somewhat operating a parallel trip to Arizona as Kansas State did with the Wildcats in 2023, though the Wildcats are not scheduled to see nor play the Wolverines.
Lithuanian basketball president Mindaugas Balčiūnas called it a “historic moment for Lithuanian basketball,” while Lithuanian national team coach Rimas Kurtinaitis cited the chance to play against the strongest college teams in the world. Michigan and Arizona faced each other in the Final Four last month.
“Today's NCAA basketball is a competition of the most talented basketball players on the planet,” Kurtinaitis said. “We are looking forward to this opportunity, and I have no doubt that it will be a great experience for both the Lithuanian team and the Michigan and Arizona teams.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe