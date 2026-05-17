Prefer us on Google Learn More

CHICAGO — Before departing Arizona guard Brayden Burries dipped into the basketball meat-grinder known as the NBA Combine last week, he had some business to take care of.

“The first day we were out here, I texted JB. I was like 'Yo, where you at?'" Burries said. “He pulled up to the room and all three of us were chilling.”

So JB, being Arizona point guard Jaden Bradley, spent time with Burries and Koa Peat, who have already spent much of the predraft process together working out in Los Angeles.

Just like the way Arizona's three top scorers have had a chance to do since last summer, bonding together on a tight-knit Arizona team that won the Big 12 and reached the Final Four.

Never mind their difference in experience, or draft status, with Burries being a potential lottery pick after just one season in college, Peat being only 19 years old and a potential first-round pick if he doesn't return to Arizona and Bradley being a four-year veteran who is projected to fall outside the first round.

The only thing all that meant was that Burries could actually do the most chilling during the combine.

Bradley played in the Combine’s five-on-five scrimmages in an effort to prove himself a floor general worthy of a high second-round draft pick, while Peat had to spend the week under the microscope of his high-profile stay-or-go decision.

But Burries had much of the week off from the floor.