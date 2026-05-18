Instead, Veesaar says he’s 100% committed to staying in the NBA Draft, where he is projected as a late first-round pick who will earn around $2.5-3 million next season under the rookie salary scale.

He appeared OK with that during his NBA Combine interview last week.

“I had a very quick like consideration for it," Veesaar said. “I felt like going to the NBA was the right move for me, basketball-wise. I definitely thought about (returning) because obviously, there's a lot of money thrown around in college and going back to UNC would have been a great experience.

“Just having another year and playing under another coach would have given me a lot to learn. But I just felt like it was the right time to go to NBA.”

Already, Veesaar has been in college for four years and, despite his 2023 elbow injury, has improved dramatically over the past two.

Veesaar said the accident also wound up giving him a “double offseason” before 2024-25, since he was able to return to practice late in the 2023-24 season and again over the summer of 2024, paving the way for a productive third season with the Wildcats.

Veesaar started five of 37 games for UA in 2024-25, averaging 9.4 points and 5.0 rebounds, mostly playing with Tobe Awaka and Trey Townsend inside while center Motiejus Krivas sat out most of the season with a foot/ankle injury.

While Veesaar had shown flashes of his ability as a freshman in 2022-23, he played only spot minutes that season before the injury shelved him in 2023-24, making his impact in 2024-25 appear something of a surprise.