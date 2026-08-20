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Although a Georgia court ruling paved the way for forward RJ Godfrey to join the Arizona Wildcats, the NCAA is still keeping him off the floor nearly halfway around the world.

Projected as Arizona's starting power forward next season, the Clemson transfer was cleared by UA to join the Wildcats in practice earlier this month and accompany them to Lithuania after Godfrey and other Georgia plaintiffs who were four-year veterans of college athletics were ruled able to play collegiately in 2026-27.

The plaintiffs had been asking to play another season in response to the NCAA's new "five-for-five" rule that now allows players a five-year window to play from their high school graduations, but had excluded high school class of 2022 athletes.

But despite the order, according to a court filing posted by Scarlet & Black's Austin Massey, the NCAA suspended Godfrey for four games because he signed with a pro agent and competed in the Reese's College All-Star game, which typically marks the end of a player's college eligibility.

NEW: Plaintiffs in the Georgia eligibility case say Arizona’s Randall Godfrey Jr. was suspended four games despite the Aug. 5 injunction’s protections for certain pro-contract issues.



They’re asking the court to order the NCAA to show cause why it should not be sanctioned. pic.twitter.com/yFzy5bm56l — Austin Massey (@austinmasseySBI) August 20, 2026

Godfrey did not know at the time he played in the Reese's game that he would be able to play another season in college, and the court filing said he was not paid for playing in it, and that he did not receive any benefits from his agent.

"But even if he had, the court order simply mandates that we return such money, while prohibiting the NCAA from declaring him ineligible," the plaintiff's filing read. "Despite that mandate, the NCAA has declared Godfrey ineligible for four games. And did so when his team is in the middle of an international trip to Lithuania."