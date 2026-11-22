LAHAINA, Hawaii — Once the live Hawaiian music stopped wafting softly throughout the Halona Kai Event Lawn — and after about 150 Arizona fans enjoyed a local-style buffet of shrimp, pork and chicken — Tommy Lloyd took the microphone to offer a little instruction.
He’s a coach, even in paradise.
“OK, that first day, you guys get a full day at the beach,” Lloyd told them, referring to the Wildcats’ 6:30 p.m. Hawaii time tipoff (9:30 p.m. in Tucson) against Colorado State on Monday. "But make sure you get back in the afternoon, take a nap, then wake up early enough to have a drink or two, so you’re ready to go.
“We need you guys. We don’t need you guys sleepy at 6:30. We need you guys fired up.”
Maybe as much as ever, it’s all about energy for the Arizona Wildcats at the Maui Invitational this week.
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Entering the week still without power forward RJ Godfrey, the Wildcats are coming off an 85-79 win over UConn in which their starters averaged 36.2 minutes a game, and are now heading into a three-day, three-game grind in the crazed bandbox known as the Lahaina Civic Center.
So while the vibe Saturday evening at the team’s Kaanapali resort was laid back, with Wildcat players drifting in after their own off-site dinner, it came with an undercurrent of seriousness.
Lloyd joked to fans about how he’s becoming a Tucsonan, feeling tired around the time of his 7:30 p.m. introduction on the stage, and he saluted the UA football team for its win at Kansas State. Meanwhile, his toddler grandson Luka ran around on the grass, as did many children of other UA staffers.
Afterward, Lloyd spoke of the necessary balancing act he must carry out this week. Lloyd said if Luka asked to play with him, he would do so "just like any other grandpa would," but noted that his wife and children do a good job of allowing him to focus on work.
Same goes for the many other family members of UA staffers who came along for the trip, bulging the team traveling party up to about 60 people.
It helps that Lloyd has done this drill many times before, between his two decades as an assistant at Gonzaga and his five previous years as UA's head coach.
“This is probably my 24th or 25th Thanksgiving tournament,” Lloyd said. “So it's just kind of business as usual for us.
"It’s a great opportunity to play a lot of basketball in a small time frame. But it's also dangerous because, if a few things go wrong, you could lose a couple games really quick. So as coach, you’re a little bit wary of that.”
Lloyd actually experienced exactly that just two years ago, when the Wildcats went to the Battle 4 Atlantis. They beat Davidson in their first game, but lost 82-77 to Oklahoma the next day and staggered into an overtime loss against West Virginia on the third day, making for a glum (and probably last-ever) trip home from the Bahamas.
The 2017-18 Wildcats featuring Deandre Ayton and coached by Sean Miller had it even worse: They lost all three games in that season's Battle 4 Atlantis, dropping straight from the No. 2 ranking to out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
This year’s Wildcats, however, are probably the favorite to win their second straight Maui title as the highest-ranked team in the entire field. Only No. 21 BYU is also ranked, in part because the Maui Invitational is struggling to compete with the lucrative and more accessible Players Era Festival.
But the Wildcats have issues this time. They entered the week still without power forward RJ Godfrey, though he is now pursuing a temporary restraining order against the NCAA that has the potential to make him eligible at any point, and Lloyd's starters have been logging heavy minutes.
After their tiring win over UConn on Nov. 18, in which Arizona's 20-point lead melted significantly, the rest of the week wasn’t much easier.
The Wildcats had Thursday off; they practiced Friday, then again at 7 a.m. Saturday before taking a nearly seven-hour charter flight to Kahului. Upon arrival, some of them had a quick chance to dash to the beach before they headed over to have a team dinner and met with members of Hawaiian teammate JJ Mandaquit’s charity foundation.
Meanwhile, UA athletic trainer Justin Kokoskie was pushing fluids already, trying to pre-hydrate the Wildcats for what was ahead. He also treated the banged-up players as early as 5:45 a.m. on Saturday. Mandaquit, notably, rolled an ankle against UConn but is expected to play Monday.
“Three games in three days is tough,” Kokoskie said. “We've been prepping for it, so this is where Tommy as a coach is awesome. He understands this. We started the preparation as soon as that UConn game ended by getting the guys hydrated, taking care of themselves, treatments.”
So by the time they walked into the fan welcome event at their hotel lawn Saturday night, the Wildcats might have been running on fumes, even if it didn’t always look like it.
Wing Ivan Kharchenkov was his usual animated self, posing for photographs and having lively conversations with fans, while Godfrey wore an oversized UA hat and a grin on his face, no matter what lies ahead for him.
Even veteran center Motiejus Krivas, having led the Wildcats more than halfway around the world over the past four months, starting with a trip to his native Lithuania, managed to crack a smile.
“We saw a beach. Looks really nice,” Krivas said. “Mountains. The ride to the hotel. We saw rainbow. We walked to dinner. Just relaxed.”
For a moment, at least, the players were almost on vacation, too. Just not for too long.
That was also something Lloyd coached the UA fans on.
Sunday would be different, a day of focused preparation and rest. Then Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, games every day.
“You guys get a vacation. These guys got to get to work,” Lloyd told the UA fans. “We appreciate everything you do to support our program. The fellas are kind of hiding out in the back, so make sure on your way out, if you guys want to grab a quick picture, say hello; this might be your best time to do it.
“Once these guys get going, they'll be pretty busy.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe