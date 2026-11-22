Same goes for the many other family members of UA staffers who came along for the trip, bulging the team traveling party up to about 60 people.

It helps that Lloyd has done this drill many times before, between his two decades as an assistant at Gonzaga and his five previous years as UA's head coach.

“This is probably my 24th or 25th Thanksgiving tournament,” Lloyd said. “So it's just kind of business as usual for us.

"It’s a great opportunity to play a lot of basketball in a small time frame. But it's also dangerous because, if a few things go wrong, you could lose a couple games really quick. So as coach, you’re a little bit wary of that.”

Lloyd actually experienced exactly that just two years ago, when the Wildcats went to the Battle 4 Atlantis. They beat Davidson in their first game, but lost 82-77 to Oklahoma the next day and staggered into an overtime loss against West Virginia on the third day, making for a glum (and probably last-ever) trip home from the Bahamas.

The 2017-18 Wildcats featuring Deandre Ayton and coached by Sean Miller had it even worse: They lost all three games in that season's Battle 4 Atlantis, dropping straight from the No. 2 ranking to out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

This year’s Wildcats, however, are probably the favorite to win their second straight Maui title as the highest-ranked team in the entire field. Only No. 21 BYU is also ranked, in part because the Maui Invitational is struggling to compete with the lucrative and more accessible Players Era Festival.