Ziesel, who lives in Scottsdale, said on Aug. 24 that he didn't know "the whole situation." He asked about the circumstances of Mayich's collapse and said he wasn't "tracking what all is going on with this." Ziesel promised to provide a statement, then stopped responding.

He referred questions to ASU's Athletic Department. But Rake said no university official has talked to Ziesel since the incident, including coaches or Athletic Department staff.

"He has not received any instructions ... he has not had any discussions with them," Rake said. "But I am going to call to see if I can get a hold of the ASU lawyer."

ASU officials provide no details on training exercise

University officials have declined repeatedly to talk about the workout routine or Ziesel's role in it. The exercise occurred early on Aug. 20, the first day of classes for the fall semester.

The university promised a thorough review in an Aug. 25 statement after The Republic first identified Mayich.

"A student-athlete who collapsed during an outdoor exercise Thursday morning remains hospitalized," according to the statement. "The student-athlete, a member of the ASU hockey team, is not being named by the university because of privacy interests. The university is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the workout."

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue crews responded at 8:30 a.m. to ASU's Joe Selleh Track near Rural Road and Rio Salado Parkway for calls of a heat-related illness. The temperature at the time was between 87 and 89 degrees.