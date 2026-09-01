In the European qualifiers, Larsson dropped 31 points in Sweden’s 86-81 win over Finland on Aug. 27. Larsson averaged 27.0 points and 3.0 rebounds over Sweden’s two games, though he couldn’t help hold off a French team that outscored Sweden 20-4 in the final four minutes on Sunday in Stockholm.

"It's just pride and joy to be able to play here in front of so many Swedish fans,” Larsson said afterward, according to the Sweden Herald. “We're playing an even match against a top team that went far in the Olympics. A great first half, then we get a little tired.”

Larsson's efforts left Sweden in a decent position to win a spot in the World Cup, if the country can survive without him in the final two qualifying rounds. Those will be held in November and February, when NBA players like Larsson and Markkanen are not expected to be available.

Larsson said Sweden will likely need to win at least two more games, adding that he hoped his teammates could beat Hungary and then beat Finland again without himself or Markkanen available.

“I like our chances,” Larsson said.

If Sweden can pull it off, the country likely will have Larsson available for the 2027 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar from Aug. 27 to Sept. 12 next year.

Of the other former Wildcats participating in qualifying games over the weekend:

– Markkanen had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help Finland bounce back from its loss to Sweden and clobber Estonia 96-67. Markkanen averaged 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds over Finland’s two games, and the Finns (5-3) are second behind France (7-1) in Group L.