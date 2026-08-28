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Former Arizona wing Anthony Dell'Orso had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists while helping the Australian national team to a 123-64 win over Syria on Friday in an Asian FIBA 2027 World Cup qualifying game.

However, two other ex-Wildcats had rough days: Azuolas Tubelis had seven points and six rebounds for Lithuania in its 94-66 loss to Turkey, while Nico Mannion and Italy lost 78-76 to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mannion had 14 points and six rebounds in the Italians' loss.

Several ex-Wildcats are scheduled to play this weekend, most notably Pelle Larsson and Sweden against France on Sunday in Stockholm.

Other Sunday games involving former Arizona players include Australia (Dell'Orso) against Jordan, Finland (Lauri Markkanen) against Estonia and Mali (Oumar Ballo) against Senegal.