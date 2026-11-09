The first time around, Shane Burcar called it a “tongue-in-cheek” recruitment.
There was no way the NAU coach was getting 7-footer Dylan Anderson, who became a two-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year for Gilbert Perry High School in 2021 and 2022.
That privilege, instead, went to Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd. Just days after Lloyd became the Wildcats’ new head coach in April 2021, Anderson became his first commitment.
But Anderson left the Wildcats after a quiet freshman season in 2022-23 and a redshirt season in 2023-24, with 7-footers Henri Veesaar and Motiejus Krivas expected to return in 2024-25.
So Burcar gave it another try. That didn’t work, either, when Anderson picked Boise State in the spring of 2024, nor did it when Anderson chose Murray State in the spring of 2025.
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Then Anderson hit the portal yet again last spring before his final college season.
“I said, ‘What the heck. We might as well try it one more time,’ ” Burcar said.
This time, it was different. Not only was Burcar able to sell Anderson on the idea of playing with more offensive freedom than he had on his previous stops, but for the first time Burcar also could, well, pay him.
Burcar said this season is the first that NAU has opted into the House settlement, meaning the school was freeing up money for its athletes and making it more competitive in recruiting.
“Whether people want to talk about it or not, that's the reality of it,” Burcar said. “When you're living it, you are well aware of it.”
Burcar said NAU didn’t “truly opt in” until April or May, impacting his roster building for this season, but Anderson didn't post news of his NAU commitment until May 20.
“Committed to the climb,” Anderson posted, and he also had to be committed to long bus rides — and to a murderous schedule that includes his return to McKale Center on Tuesday.
After all, NAU had to raise revenue to fulfill its financial commitment to players, and did so in part by putting the Lumberjacks on the road to face UNLV, New Mexico, UA and Kentucky to open the season.
The first three games have literally been road trips, with the Lumberjacks busing to all of them, while they'll fly to Kentucky for a game on Friday.
Also scheduled to face West Virginia and Iowa State next month, the Lumberjacks are receiving $90,000 to play at Arizona, while playing at high-major opponents can now often earn a program over six figures.
“Our schedule is a historical run for NAU as far as the first four games of the season,” Burcar said. “You would never want to schedule six (total) of those. But that's where we are with the rev-sharing, which can help put a little something in our guys' pockets.”
It meant Burcar could pull in guys like Anderson and Cameroonian freshman forward Lucas Toukam of Phoenix Bella Vista Prep, while retaining key players such as veteran guard Ryan Abelman and standout sophomore guard Chris Komin.
With Anderson, though, there was initially a danger: A former highly-recruited high school player who transfers down in college could also become bitter or entitled at a new place, focused more on rebuilding their professional resumes than winning games.
Burcar says he didn’t have to worry about that.
“I'll tell you what, when we got to know him and his parents, the thing that really impressed me about Dylan is he had nothing but good things to say about his former schools,” Burcar said. “When he’s talking positive about his former places that maybe didn't work out, I’m just really impressed.
“A lot of people come to quote-unquote smaller colleges, and just being honest, some of them will come to NAU and think they're better than NAU.”
During a phone interview Friday while on that team bus to New Mexico before the Lumberjacks lost 94-65 to the Lobos the next day, Anderson said that it just "didn’t work out” at Arizona but also expressed no bitterness.
He said he enjoyed being part of a Pac-12 title team – having redshirted when UA won its last Pac-12 title in 2024 – and learned from playing against then-UA center Oumar Ballo, among other things.
Ballo “taught me little things, like screening, rolling, high post up, get low, just simple moves that he does,” Anderson said. “I mean, he was a beast. He’s unstoppable.”
Though he’s been limited initially with a knee issue so far this season, Anderson is expected to combine his inside game with the sort of perimeter shooting he wasn’t licensed to take as much before. Anderson took only 13 3-pointers as a redshirt sophomore at Boise State in 2024-25 but attempted 25 in 31 games at Murray State last season.
He hit only five of those long-range shots last season, while averaging 1.5 points and 1.7 rebounds, but Burcar was optimistic about how Anderson could impact the Lumberjacks this season.
“We're going to use him differently. We're going to let him shoot more 3s, pick-and-pops, run some plays for him, and not lose his strength of scoring in the post,” Burcar said. “He works his butt off, so I couldn't be more impressed with Dylan. I'm excited to help him with his career.”
In addition to the chance to play a more well-rounded role, Anderson said he chose NAU this time because he was thinking about a return near home after Murray State and that he liked Burcar’s plan for him.
“It made sense to come back home,” he said.
Even if it was a circular, cross-country route home.
“It's definitely a little crazy, but I've enjoyed the ride,” Anderson said. “I liked the experience. All good things about all the schools I went to. Nothing bad. It’s just the road I went on.”
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe