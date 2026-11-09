“Committed to the climb,” Anderson posted, and he also had to be committed to long bus rides — and to a murderous schedule that includes his return to McKale Center on Tuesday.

After all, NAU had to raise revenue to fulfill its financial commitment to players, and did so in part by putting the Lumberjacks on the road to face UNLV, New Mexico, UA and Kentucky to open the season.

The first three games have literally been road trips, with the Lumberjacks busing to all of them, while they'll fly to Kentucky for a game on Friday.

Also scheduled to face West Virginia and Iowa State next month, the Lumberjacks are receiving $90,000 to play at Arizona, while playing at high-major opponents can now often earn a program over six figures.

“Our schedule is a historical run for NAU as far as the first four games of the season,” Burcar said. “You would never want to schedule six (total) of those. But that's where we are with the rev-sharing, which can help put a little something in our guys' pockets.”

It meant Burcar could pull in guys like Anderson and Cameroonian freshman forward Lucas Toukam of Phoenix Bella Vista Prep, while retaining key players such as veteran guard Ryan Abelman and standout sophomore guard Chris Komin.

With Anderson, though, there was initially a danger: A former highly-recruited high school player who transfers down in college could also become bitter or entitled at a new place, focused more on rebuilding their professional resumes than winning games.

Burcar says he didn’t have to worry about that.