Next, he went to Tempe to visit with Paulius Murauskas, the Lithuanian forward who spent the 2023-24 season at Arizona, played two seasons at Saint Mary’s and now plays for ASU. He also visited with former Wildcat Tautvilas Tubelis, who is now a graduate assistant for the Sun Devils, and then spent time with Krivas and Ugnius Jarusevicius in Tucson.

Krivas even met Krivas to hang out briefly at Time Market on Friday after watching the Wildcats beat Cal Poly on Thursday. After taking in the UA-TCU football game Friday, then visiting the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas over the weekend, he was scheduled to see Domantas Sabonis in Sacramento, too.

“It’s just to ‘say hello,’ talk if they have time,” Gobikas said of his visits. “I'm sure they're happy to see someone from Lithuania, speak the language and just share whatever is on their mind.”

It’s also an informal way to maintain relations with players who often return to Lithuania to play for its national teams. Even though Gobikas said he's paying for the trip with his own funds, he's compensated by getting to see things he doesn't get to at home.

“The cool thing is the variety of the landscape because Lithuania is like Wisconsin,” Gobikas said. “It’s just flat. I mean, we have rivers, lakes, etc., but nothing else. But here, for me, starting with New Mexico, there’s this long, long road, and then you see the mountains in the end. That’s a huge contrast.

“Like there's flat, and then there's huge. That just strikes me.”

Maybe in the long run, keeping relationships strong with Lithuania's best players all might help pay off on the basketball court, too.