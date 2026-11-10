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Back with what is becoming a customarily heavy load, Ivan Kharchenkov had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Arizona to a 90-59 win over NAU on Tuesday at McKale Center.

The Wildcats' win was Tommy Lloyd's 150th in 187 games as the UA's sixth-year head coach.

Guard Caleb Holt added 17 points – though he shot 1 for 7 from 3-point range – and Motiejus Krivas added 17 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats, who shot 62.1% from the field and held NAU to 40%.

Arizona also scored 21 points off 15 NAU turnovers and had just six turnovers itself.

"There were a few execution things on both ends of the floor you wish you could clean up," UA coach Tommy Lloyd said, "but I think all in all, it felt like the energy was better and the intent with how we want to play was better."

As always so far this season, Kharchenkov and Krivas, the Wildcats' lone returnees from their Final Four rotation last season, set the tone. Kharchenkov is now averaging 24.7 points over three games so far this season, saying he's sort of back in the role he had for Bayern Munich's junior club in 2023-24.

In 2024-25, Kharchenkov was promoted to Bayern Munich's top club but played a modest role and last season he started for the Wildcats but often deferred to older teammates offensively.

"I don't want speak too much of myself, but I have been capable of this, especially back when I was playing for the youth team back in Bayern" in his hometown of Munich, Germany. "Last year I had to take a different role. Last two years, actually.