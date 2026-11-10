Back with what is becoming a customarily heavy load, Ivan Kharchenkov had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Arizona to a 90-59 win over NAU on Tuesday at McKale Center.
The Wildcats' win was Tommy Lloyd's 150th in 187 games as the UA's sixth-year head coach.
Guard Caleb Holt added 17 points – though he shot 1 for 7 from 3-point range – and Motiejus Krivas added 17 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats, who shot 62.1% from the field and held NAU to 40%.
Arizona also scored 21 points off 15 NAU turnovers and had just six turnovers itself.
"There were a few execution things on both ends of the floor you wish you could clean up," UA coach Tommy Lloyd said, "but I think all in all, it felt like the energy was better and the intent with how we want to play was better."
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As always so far this season, Kharchenkov and Krivas, the Wildcats' lone returnees from their Final Four rotation last season, set the tone. Kharchenkov is now averaging 24.7 points over three games so far this season, saying he's sort of back in the role he had for Bayern Munich's junior club in 2023-24.
In 2024-25, Kharchenkov was promoted to Bayern Munich's top club but played a modest role and last season he started for the Wildcats but often deferred to older teammates offensively.
"I don't want speak too much of myself, but I have been capable of this, especially back when I was playing for the youth team back in Bayern" in his hometown of Munich, Germany. "Last year I had to take a different role. Last two years, actually.
"And now the time has come. Now the team needs a little bit more of me, and you know I'm capable of doing that. I'm just playing basketball. Whatever the game gives me, I make a read and hopefully make the right play."
Up 46-22 at halftime, UA went ahead by 30 midway through the second half on a three-point play by Kharchenkov, while Holt dunked to make it 75-43 with 8:52 left.
The Wildcats also won what became a humorous challenge in the second half, when referee Greg Nixon said over the McKale loudspeaker that "one of the worst out-of-bounds calls ever made is now being reversed."
Lloyd said he asked his staff if he should challenge the call and was told "110 percent " -- and after reviewing the call, Nixon basically wound up agreeing with the Wildcats.
"Greg's one of the top officials in the game, so that's great showing a little humility," Lloyd said. "I wanted a time-out anyway because we got started off on a bad stretch on defense there."
In the first half, Kharchenkov scored 13 points and Arizona hit 5 of 12 3-pointers while taking while taking a 46-22 halftime lead.
UA point guard Derek Dixon added 10 points while hitting 2 of 4 3-pointers. The Wildcats had made just 25% of their 3s over their first two games, going 7 of 30 from 3 against UCLA and 4 of 14 against Cal Poly.
The Wildcats ultimately wound up again back at the 25% mark by finishing with an 8-for-25 effort Tuesday, but the players other than Holt were 7 for 18.
Lloyd said the Wildcats did well from long range considering how NAU was trying to keep them away from the free-throw line in its defense.
"I thought it was fine," Lloyd said of UA's 3-point shooting. "Obviously, Caleb missed a few wide open shots, and we know he's a good 3-point shooter, so I'm not going to sweat it.
"I thought we had a lot of good looks from 3 with how they guarded us. I thought we didn't settle and took a lot of the right ones. ... I thought we did the best with what we had to work with."
Dixon hit his first 3-pointer just 81 seconds into the game, giving UA its first lead of the game and the Wildcats never trailed from there. Arizona went on a 12-6 run to take a 23-9 lead after Maksim Brnovic hit a 3 with 11:07 left and was up by 20 points after Dixon hit his second 3-pointer and Ivan Kharchenkov made a pair of free throws with 5:22 left in the half.
The Wildcats were playing their third game of the season without power forward RJ Godfrey, whose attorneys filed a request for a temporary restraining order that might have made him eligible Tuesday. But earlier Tuesday, Pima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Bergin set a hearing to consider a TRO and/or injunction for Nov. 17.
After Thursday's game, Lloyd said he couldn't offer any thoughts on the unusual lawsuit because he had been told not to.
Arizona is also expected to be without Godfrey on Friday at Auburn, in Godfrey’s home region, for a noncoinference game with the 2-0 Tigers. Auburn beat Appalachian State 75-53 on Monday.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe