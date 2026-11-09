Game agreement: UA will pay NAU $90,000 for appearing at McKale Center as part of a series that extends through 2030-31.

NAU overview: Coming off a 10-win season — and with a contract that expires after the season — NAU coach Shane Burcar loaded up not with a soft schedule but with one of the most daunting nonconference schedules he’s ever loaded up on. The Lumberjacks have already been beaten by more than 20 points each at UNLV and New Mexico; they led the Rebels at halftime but were less competitive at New Mexico.

So far, the Lumberjacks have taken 55.3% of their shots from the 3-point range, looking to shoot quickly on the break or go deep into an offensive set to find the best possible shot when needed. Overall, they have been running at one of the slowest adjusted offensive tempos in Division I, as they did last season, and their defense is one of the least efficient. Their two opponents have shot an average of 57.1% from the two-point range against them and grabbed the ball back on 44.7% of their offensive rebounding opportunities against NAU.

The Lumberjacks’ leading scorer, Chris Komin, continues to improve after a strong finish last season. Komin averaged 10.8 points a game in Big Sky play and dropped 34 on Northern Colorado last season, and is averaging 22.5 points over two games so far this season.