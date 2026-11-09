NAU (0-2) at Arizona (1-1)
McKale Center at Alkeme Arena | 7 p.m. Tuesday | ESPN+ | 1290-AM, 107.5-FM
Probable starters
ARIZONA
7 G Derek Dixon (6-5 sophomore)
6 G Bryce James (6-5 sophomore)
3 G Caleb Holt (6-5 freshman)
8 F Ivan Kharchenkov (6-7 sophomore)
13 C Motiejus Krivas (7-2 senior)
Key reserves
2 G Cameron Holmes (6-6 freshman)
23 G JJ Mandaquit (6-1 sophomore)
35 F Maksim Brnovic (6-10 freshman)
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12 F Ugnius Jarusevicius (6-11 senior)
NAU
2 G Chris Komin (6-3 sophomore)
11 G Ryan Abelman (6-4 senior)
1 F Lucas Toukam (6-8 freshman)
4 F Dylan Anderson (7-0 senior)
7 G Max Majerle (6-4 senior)
Key reserves
22 G Cade Bennett (6-0 senior)
6 F/C Tamiel Green (6-10 sophomore)
How they match up
The series: Arizona leads its second most frequently played in-state opponent 102-27 and hasn’t lost to the Lumberjacks since 1968-69. They took a break between 2021-22 and 2024-25, largely because UA coach Tommy Lloyd didn't want to coach against his son, Liam, who was playing for NAU. But Arizona beat the Lumberjacks 84-49 upon resuming the series last season.
Game agreement: UA will pay NAU $90,000 for appearing at McKale Center as part of a series that extends through 2030-31.
NAU overview: Coming off a 10-win season — and with a contract that expires after the season — NAU coach Shane Burcar loaded up not with a soft schedule but with one of the most daunting nonconference schedules he’s ever loaded up on. The Lumberjacks have already been beaten by more than 20 points each at UNLV and New Mexico; they led the Rebels at halftime but were less competitive at New Mexico.
So far, the Lumberjacks have taken 55.3% of their shots from the 3-point range, looking to shoot quickly on the break or go deep into an offensive set to find the best possible shot when needed. Overall, they have been running at one of the slowest adjusted offensive tempos in Division I, as they did last season, and their defense is one of the least efficient. Their two opponents have shot an average of 57.1% from the two-point range against them and grabbed the ball back on 44.7% of their offensive rebounding opportunities against NAU.
The Lumberjacks’ leading scorer, Chris Komin, continues to improve after a strong finish last season. Komin averaged 10.8 points a game in Big Sky play and dropped 34 on Northern Colorado last season, and is averaging 22.5 points over two games so far this season.
NAU also has a promising freshman big man in Cameroonian Lucas Toukam, who played at Phoenix Bella Vista, while guard Ryan Abelman is a dependable and somewhat rare player as a four-year veteran for the Lumberjacks. A mechanical engineering student who has twice been an all-Big Sky all-academic pick, Abelman is a rare player in his fifth season with the same program, having redshirted as a freshman in 2022-23 and playing since then. Also, former UA center Dylan Anderson is a stretch-big threat now appearing at his fourth college.
He said it: “They're doing a really good job of having a fast pace up the floor, not calling many sets, just playing out of concepts in transition. They have two really good explosive players that have a chance to be all-conference Big Sky guys (Komin and Toukam). Both of them have proven they can play at a high level. They aren't intimidated because they've played at a high level and their confidence and their skill is spilling over on the rest of the team.
“In transition, they're running fast. They want to score quick, but when it's a dead ball or if they bring it up, they're just trying to create advantages. They're patient, they move it, and they're intentional about all their actions.
They had a chance to win the UNLV game. New Mexico got after them pretty good, but from being there and understanding the mindset, we're going to get their best effort. ...I think they're gonna have a better year than expected in their league.” — UA assistant coach Brandon Chappell, who scouted the Lumberjacks.
Key players
NAU
Chris Komin
A product of the powerhouse St. John Bosco program outside Los Angeles, Komin played with five-star prospects Brandon McCoy and Christian Collins as a senior in 2024-25, then broke out toward the middle of last season as a college player.
ARIZONA
Ugnius Jarusevicius
The Nebraska transfer averaged 14.0 points and 6.0 rebounds during three exhibition games in his home country of Lithuania, indicating he could become a consistent backup to Motiejus Krivas or possibly even play alongside him at times. But Jarusevicius hasn’t scored in either of UA’s first two regular-season games and UA coach Tommy Lloyd says he’s waiting for him or Evan Otten to step up.
Sidelines
Blood ties
Just like NAU didn’t appear on UA’s schedule during the years Tommy Lloyd’s son, Liam, played for the Lumberjacks, ASU is nowhere to be found on NAU’s schedule this season.
NAU guard Cade Bennett happens to be the son of new ASU coach Randy Bennett, playing for him the past three seasons at Saint Mary's before transferring to NAU this season.
Also: Such a game wouldn’t be fun either for NAU coach Shane Burcar, once a successful coach at Mesa High School who started his career under Randy Bennett’s father, Tom, the legendary former Mesa Community College coach.
“My wife and have four kids, and our youngest boy is named Bennett, after Randy's dad,” Burcar said. “So I’ve known Randy forever, and he's been good to me throughout my career. His dad is not only a mentor to me; his dad's a father figure to me.”
The way it worked out was a complete surprise, too. He said when Tom Bennett was hired as the new coach at Gilbert High School, the previous coach's wife told him that Bennett needed to hire a freshman coach.
“I just got lucky,” Burcar said. “Long story short, I go do an interview. I wear khakis and a freaking Florida State shirt. That's all I got. I’m thinking, freshman assistant job, 10-15 minutes. But I was there with Coach Bennett for three hours.
“As a young person, I was thinking `Yeah, I’m gonna be a coach. I’m gonna be a coach.’ But I was more talk. I had no idea how to coach but coach (Tom) Bennett taught me the how.”
NAU to NFL
While NAU has only put a few players into NBA games, according to Basketball Reference, the Lumberjacks now have a former player in the NFL, of all places.
And Carson Towt never played a down for Gilbert High School, NAU or even Notre Dame, where he transferred in 2025 after playing four basketball seasons for the Lumberjacks.
But the Indianapolis Colts took notice of his 6-7, 225 frame and average of 9.0 rebounds a game at nearby Notre Dame last season, signing him to a free agent contract as a tight end.
His athletic trajectory had continued a sharp upward arc by then. At NAU, Towt grabbed an average of 12.4 rebounds as a fourth-year player in 2024-25, and he even had 11 points and nine rebounds against UA as a sophomore in 2021-22. Before that, he grew from a 5-10 high school freshman into a 6-7 senior who helped Gilbert win the 2019 Arizona 5A title.
“As he got bigger and taller, we always thought he'd be an amazing tight end,” former Gilbert basketball coach Jay Caserio told the Arizona Republic in March. “He can move his feet well and has amazing hands. He's a tough dude with a great motor.”
Burcar said he might even become the next Antonio Gates, referring to the former Kent State basketball player who turned into an NFL Hall of Famer.
“He has great hands, and he's so physical,” Burcar said. “Carson’s the best of the best … (but) I didn’t see it. I saw him taking a run at the NBA or playing overseas.”
Brewer-like production
Burcar likes to compare his Lumberjacks and its limited resources to the (former) Oakland A’s – with hope that “maybe we can become the Brewers” – and the baseball analogy actually had particular relevance in September.
While attending a Diamondbacks game that month, Burcar came across former Suns star Dan Majerle not long after he had lost projected starting point guard Brennan Peterson to a torn ACL.
He was also aware that Majerle’s son, Max, had been floating around the transfer portal all summer after playing a limited role at North Dakota State last season.
“I saw Dan and said, ‘How is Max doing?’ ” He said, ‘Ask him. He's right behind me.’ ” Burcar said. “So I was talking to Max, and I said, ‘Hey, we might have a situation.’ ”
Before long, Burcar said, NAU AD Richard Duran approved an additional scholarship, and Max joined the Lumberjacks in mid-September. He’s averaged 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while starting both of the Lumberjacks’ games so far.
Numbers game
2: Seasons UA assistant coach Brandon Chappell was a graduate assistant coach on the NAU staff (2014-15 and 2015-16)
7: Seasons UA associate head coach Jack Murphy was NAU’s head coach (2012-13 to 2018-19).
66: Games UA director of scouting and video Liam Lloyd played for NAU over two seasons (2022-23 and 2023-24)
116: Games UA graduate assistant Brooks Debisschop played for NAU between the 2016-17 and 2019-20 seasons, starting 76 of them and being named a Big Sky all-Academic pick four times.
— Bruce Pascoe
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe