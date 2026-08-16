“When Zalgiris plays in Euroleague, the crowd gets really into it and it's really good atmosphere,” Krivas said. “I could compare it to games in college. The games that we will play (on this trip) I don't think it will be like crazy like that, but of course there will be people.”

Playing the games in a basketball-obsessed country is only one benefit the Wildcats could gain from on their 10-day swing, which was scheduled to begin Friday upon landing in the capital city of Vilnius. Here are five other potential benefits:

More time together

On top of normally limited offseason workouts, the NCAA allows teams to hold up to 10 full-length practices before foreign tours.

Some coaches view those as the primary benefit of a "trip," scheduling otherwise meaningless games in Canada or the Caribbean to meet NCAA rules, while Arizona has taken the trips themselves seriously, packing in off-court experiences during its 2023 trip to the Middle East and its trip to Lithuania this summer.

Either way, scheduling a foreign tour could become even more of a trend now, with the NCAA allowing them every year instead of every four years — and increasing roster turnover throughout college basketball creating a need for more time together on and off the court before a new season begins.

“If we could do this annually, that’s something I think that would be really cool, but we're not quite there yet,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “If it works out in our schedule and I have the endurance to do it, and we have the team to do it, we'd love to to go to as many cool places in the world as we can.”