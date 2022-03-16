By the numbers: These 21 stats tell the story of Arizona's stellar season

For the first time since the 2017-18 season, the Arizona Wildcats are going dancing.

The Wildcats are not only a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, they have some of the best odds in the country to reach the Final Four — a place Arizona hasn’t been in 21 years.

So, how did the Cats do it? These numbers explain it all.

18: Arizona got off to a 4-0 start under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd, but none of those games came against an AP Top 25 team. On Nov. 22, the Wildcats beat No. 4 Michigan by 18 points, marking the program’s first win over a Top 5 team by 18 or more points since 2001, when it beat Michigan State 80-61 at the Final Four.

Arizona joined the Top 25 poll the week after routing the Wolverines.

30: In early December, Bennedict Mathurin posted three straight games of more than 20 points and over 50% shooting. The third — a 83-79 win over Illinois on Dec. 11 — was perhaps Mathurin’s best as a college player. The star sophomore scored 30 points, one shy of his career-high, as the Wildcats delivered a signature comeback victory on the road.