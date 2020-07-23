Contract: New Wildcats assistant coach Jason Terry to make $280K annually

If fired for cause, they will be paid only to the date of termination. Murphy is under contract through April 8, 2021, while Terry and Peters are now under contract through April 8, 2022.

Meanwhile, head coach Sean Miller is scheduled to make a guaranteed $2.9 million plus incentives in 2020-21 and 2021-22, including $700,000 in UA peripheral duties compensation and $200,000 each from Nike and IMG. Miller’s contract expires on May 31, 2022.

However, all UA coaches earning more than $203,500 are expected to take pandemic-related 20% pay cuts in 2020-21 — meaning Terry will likely take home only $224,000 next season.

While UA coaches’ contracts do not say their salaries can be cut for a pandemic or other force of nature, the school said in May that its five highest-paid head coaches all volunteered to take a 20% cut of their base salaries, the same as all university employees who make more than $203,500 per year. Miller’s base salary is $1.8 million, so his guaranteed package will drop $360,000 to $2.54 million.

Other UA coaches are taking cuts according to the tiers announced in a campus-wide plan, ranging from 15% to 20%.