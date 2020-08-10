Ex-Wildcat Deandre Ayton misses COVID-19 testing window, doesn't start vs. Thunder

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton didn't start against the Oklahoma City Thunder after the former Arizona Wildcat missed his COVID-19 testing window, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Since the results of Ayton's latest coronavirus test — which took place Monday morning — haven't been cleared, Ayton will be away from the team until it's confirmed that he tested negative.

Phoenix has been one of the surprising teams in the NBA's Orlando bubble, winning all five of its games, including a buzzer-beater victory over the L.A. Clippers. In those five contests, Ayton averaged 18.2 points and 9.8 rebounds.

The Suns are 1.5 games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the ninth-seed, which would participate in a play-in series for the final playoff spot in the western conference.

The Suns tipped off against Oklahoma City at 11:30 a.m., which is televised on Fox Sports Arizona. Ayton could rejoin the Suns mid-game, if his test results have been cleared by then.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

