“I liked him and his passion. Perhaps he cared too much, and trusted too much," Strohn said. " I hope he gets another great job and learns the lessons to finally bring a team to the Final Four.”

David Miller (no relation) grew up blocks from the UA campus. He said Thursday that while he's “very appreciative of all that Miller accomplished and his commitment to the program," he was also "relieved when it ended."

“Miller definitely deserved a Final Four, his teams just had a lot of bad luck. But by the end, it had reached a point where it seemed like the whole situation was unhealthy for everyone involved, especially the fans, and the program needed a fresh start,” Miller said. “When you look back at a series of excruciating NCAA losses and the slog of the FBI scandal, those last few years just seemed to suck all the fun out of being an Arizona hoops fan.”

Playing together

The Lloyd brand of basketball promotes selflessness. Everybody eats.

Arizona is the top passing team in college basketball, averaging 20.1 assists per game.