Fans in Las Vegas say Wildcats' style, substance will lead to postseason success

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas runs red with Wildcats fans during the Pac-12 Tournament.
Well, maybe not every year. In 2019, the UA suffered a first-round Pac-12 Tournament exit. The following year, the Wildcats won their first game before the tournament — and all sports — were canceled due to the rise of COVID-19. Arizona self-imposed a postseason ban last season, and wasn't allowed to play in Vegas.
When the UA tipped off Thursday against Stanford, however, it was just like the good old days. A brigade of Wildcats fans trekked to Las Vegas with hopes of watching the top-seeded Wildcats win another Pac-12 Tournament title and lock up a No. 1 seed before Selection Sunday.
The Star talked to UA fans about the current Wildcats, and why Tommy Lloyd provides hope for a deep NCAA Tournament run. Here's what they said:
Loving Lloyd’s pace
This year marks the second Pac-12 Tournament trip for 22-year-old Nathaniel Baquera. The first? The 2020 tournament, when the pandemic disrupted the remainder of the college basketball season.
“Two years went by fast,” he said while shaking his head.
Baquera grew up an Arizona fan, but the teams that heightened his fandom were the 2011 and 2014 Elite Eight teams.
“I was disappointed, because they should’ve won the national championship at least twice; the year with Aaron Gordon, Nick Johnson and T.J. McConnell, and then the following year with Stanley Johnson. Even the (Lauri) Markkanen year, we never should’ve lost to Xavier,” Baquera said. “That’s why I’m impressed with Lloyd: he’s shown that he can make adjustments, whether it’s a zone (defense) or a full-court press once in a while and his tempo is just — teams would throw a zone at (Sean) Miller, and he would slow the tempo up. With Lloyd, he would run teams out of the gym.”
Arizona has the third-highest scoring offense in college basketball behind South Dakota State and Gonzaga, Lloyd’s former team. The Wildcats also average 75 possessions per game, which ranks 13th in the nation.
“As a fan, I wish they had this tempo when they had Aaron Gordon and Nick Johnson, because they definitely would’ve ran people out of the gym,” Baquera said. “This tempo is outstanding. Lloyd has done an amazing job.”
But like several UA fans and former players, Baquera initially doubted the Wildcats' decision to hire Lloyd.
“At first, I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ I wasn’t as excited, but he’s proven me wrong,” Baquera said. “It’s awesome.”
What gives Baquera hope that Arizona will make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament?
“Lloyd," he said. "Tommy Lloyd.”
New coach, new results?
The Wildcats are 15-4 since the Pac-12 Tournament moved to Las Vegas. While conference championships have been the norm for the Wildcats, fans are clamoring for even more this season.
It's been 21 years, after all, since Arizona last played in a Final Four. The Wildcats went to three Elite Eights and won five-regular season Pac-12 championships under Miller, but could never break through. He was fired last season, months after the NCAA hit the UA with the notice of allegations that included five Level I violations. Miller was handed a Level I charge for failing to monitor two assistants accused of academic misconduct and improper recruiting inducements in three other Level I charges.
“I think Miller did a lot of great things. He was a shot away from the Final Four two different times, he brought stability back to the program. I loved when he made it ‘A Player's Program,'" said UA fan Anthony Humbert, who hasn’t missed a UA game since 1989.
Joanna Strohn, a graduate of Tucson High in 1962, called Miller "the best coach never to make a Final Four.”
“I liked him and his passion. Perhaps he cared too much, and trusted too much," Strohn said. " I hope he gets another great job and learns the lessons to finally bring a team to the Final Four.”
David Miller (no relation) grew up blocks from the UA campus. He said Thursday that while he's “very appreciative of all that Miller accomplished and his commitment to the program," he was also "relieved when it ended."
“Miller definitely deserved a Final Four, his teams just had a lot of bad luck. But by the end, it had reached a point where it seemed like the whole situation was unhealthy for everyone involved, especially the fans, and the program needed a fresh start,” Miller said. “When you look back at a series of excruciating NCAA losses and the slog of the FBI scandal, those last few years just seemed to suck all the fun out of being an Arizona hoops fan.”
Playing together
The Lloyd brand of basketball promotes selflessness. Everybody eats.
Arizona is the top passing team in college basketball, averaging 20.1 assists per game.
“Coach Lloyd’s style of play wouldn’t work as well if the group of guys weren’t as unselfish as Arizona is," Wildcats fan Connor Tarwater said. "These guys just seem to have fun together and love winning. One game Zu (Tubelis) will go off; another game Benn (Mathurin) will go off, but no one seems to be stat-chasing. It’s a pleasure to watch and elevates everyone.”
Humbert said the team was unique "with how versatile and unselfish they are."
"I can’t remember an Arizona team that can pass as well as all eight rotation guys do," he said. "That’s the crazy thing: the assists come from everyone and that makes them really hard to guard.”
Added Humbert: “I fully believe this team will go to the Final Four, because they can play multiple styles. The tournament is all about matchups and Arizona is one of the teams that doesn’t have a glaring weakness and it’s been a long time since there has been an Arizona team where, if they play well, they won’t be beat."
