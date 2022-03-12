Five years later, ex-Wildcat Ray Smith reflects on career-ending knee injury, mental battles

A: “I love the atmosphere of this team. These dudes play together, the ball never sticks and that’s why they’re so offensively efficient. Kerr (Kriisa) puts guys in a great position. Everyone knows Bennedict Mathurin, man, he’s got it. He’s not going to be there next year. (Christian) Koloko shouldn’t be there next year either. It’s funny, because when Koloko first came (to Arizona), I saw a wide-eyed freshman. You can tell he’s just matured in the game and he’s made that next step.

“Somebody I really like on this team is Dalen Terry. He’s the heart and soul of that team, because he does it all. He’s that guy that makes plays in crucial moments, whether it’s taking a charge, pushing the ball up the floor, sitting down and having hands in the passing lanes. Although he might not be statistically the guy that they look to. He reminds me of Marcus Smart, someone that’s just going to sit down and do the hard work every single day. I think he’s the heart of that team. All of them are really good players, but I think he brings more of an identity to Arizona. … Tommy Lloyd has done a great job of getting these guys to love the process, understanding there will be mistakes and just pushing through. I see him talk to guys and it’s almost like he’s one of them. There’s no ego with him and it’s just a great atmosphere. I went into that locker room and the atmosphere was great. As a college kid, that’s what you want. You want a family within a team. You can say it’s the team, but I’d like to think it’s 60-70% Tommy Lloyd, especially being a new guy. He’s created an atmosphere where it’s fun to share the ball and it’s fun to benefit off team success instead of individual. I think he’s done a great job.”