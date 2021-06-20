Four-star point guard Milos Uzan has the attention of UA coaching staff

He wasn’t a transfer, just a COVID-19 basketball refugee.

“My schedule was pretty flexible and I had good classes,” Uzan said. “My teachers understood too because I told them about it, and practices were at nighttime anyway.”

Basketball-wise, it turned out to be something of a no-brainer. Instead of playing zero games for Desert Pines, Uzan logged 10 games in the prep “Grind Session” circuit, averaging 9.4 points and 3.6 assists while shooting 47.6% from 3-point range for Prolific.

“They’ve got lot of good players (at Prolific) and the games were against great competition,” Uzan said. “So it was a really good experience for me to see where I’m at against other high-level players.”

His father was not surprised, having seen Milos grow as a player in a family that has already produced two college players, including former USC guard Julian Jacobs.

“He’s the youngest of the three (sons) and ‘Los has always been good,” Mike Uzan said. “He’s always been ahead of the curve. There was no doubt in our minds that he would be able to do what he did. I mean, we knew he just needed to be on that stage and he did a terrific job.”