Bio

Reese learned from her parents long ago what it means to give back to the community. Just another reason she is a good fit for the Wildcats. Giving back is one of the pillars of Barnes’ program. For the past two seasons this team has won the UA’s Athletic Director’s Cup for community service.

This commitment became even more real to Reese when her sister, Ali, was diagnosed with Diabetes in fifth grade. The family started raising money and walking for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

When Reese was diagnosed with the disease a few years ago, she says it was hard, but she knew what to expect as she had already seen her sister face the challenges.

“I was really upset when I was diagnosed because Ali has it. And I saw how you have to manage it—it’s not terrible, but something you have to deal with every day,” said Reese. “It’s hard sometimes, but it gives me a platform that I can be a role model for other kids and people who play sports that think that just because you have a disease or disability you can’t do what you want to do--or be successful at it. So I am thankful I can be a role model for others.

“Yeah you live with it, but I think it’s your reaction when things become hard. How you take it and react really shows your personality and who you are. I think it’s important to react in a positive way and change it into something else. Because even though I have this disease I want to show others that if I can be successful with it, others can, too. I don’t want people to be scared about it, because it’s hard, but it’s definitely manageable. The disease lives with you, you don’t live with the disease.”