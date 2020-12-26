Here's what we've learned through the first part of the Arizona Wildcats' season

“We have to join the party and flop,” Miller noted wryly after the Dec. 5 Eastern Washington game, having noted in deadpan fashion that “college basketball is so much about running full speed and just falling down. Leaving the corners and a guy leaves his feet, sliding underneath him. Any big who’s got the ball in and around the goal, as he dribbles to turn — just fall down.

“I’m not even saying that to complain but we have to do a better job of drawing the charge ourselves — on the ball, off the ball, bigs — because it’s just, I mean, it’s crazy.”

After the Wildcats picked up another seven offensive fouls against Stanford, with Akinjo being called for what was effectively a game-clinching charge in the final seconds, Miller toned it down only somewhat.

“We have to cross-body block, we have to go vertical in the charge arc, like the NBA does,” he said. “We have to leave the corner and get there late. I mean, there’s so many things that I think we have to do a better job of to make our defense better.

“It’s not up to the officials to adjust; it’s up to the coach, the staff and the players. … Look, I’m not trying to be funny. It’s what it is. I mean that. That’s what we have to do. Our defense has to improve, and that’s one way we have to get back at it.”