If misconduct allegations are true, Arizona may have to vacate numerous games

On Aug. 1, 2015, Alkins — a rising five-star prospect — tweeted out a Top 10 list that did not include Arizona. However, he took an official visit to Arizona in January 2016, watching as Oregon snapped the UA’s 49-game homecourt winning streak, and committed to the Wildcats less than six weeks later.

“One thing really stuck out with me when I took that visit was that (at UA) winning the only option,” Alkins said.

“They lost their first (home) game in three years. That really stuck with me.”

Alkins surprised some by waiting until a week after the spring signing period opened before signing his letter-of-intent. One of his former coaches in New York told the Star after his eventual signing that Alkins was waiting until his mom was “on board” with the signing before doing so.