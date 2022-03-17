Jack Murphy torn between Wildcats, 'little sister' and her UNLV team in NCAA Tournament

La Rocque is in her second year at UNLV. Before heading back to her hometown for her first head coaching role, La Rocque was an assistant for her college coach, Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer. La Rocque played for the Cardinal from 2008-12, winning four Pac-12 regular-season titles and four Pac-12 tournament titles while playing in four Final Fours and one national championship game.

“At 9 or 10, she was one of the best players there, boy or girl,” Murphy said. “Lindy has always been really special when it comes to basketball — her athletic ability. Obviously, playing in four Final Fours at Stanford, brought all of us — not only myself, but the entire Las Vegas community, everybody in Durango High School's — just extreme pride. Then, for her to be doing what she's doing as a head coach … I've always been so proud of Lindy. (I) have never been surprised by anything that she's been able to do or accomplish because first and foremost, she has an amazing family. She has an unbelievable mother and father and a great older sister that kept her on the straight and narrow. It's hard for me to express my pride in what Lindy has accomplished.”