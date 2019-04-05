Justin Coleman has decided to stick around Arizona, posting on Instagram on Friday that he's taken a graduate assistant job with the Wildcats for next season.
Coleman said on Twitter that he would finish his graduate program in educational leadership this summer and begin Ph.D. studies in the fall.
"I’ve given so much to the game of basketball and now it’s time to repay that knowledge to someone else," Coleman wrote on Instagram. "I’m grateful for the opportunity. My plan is to work on real estate, establish a business and be the best coach I can possibly be."
I've given so much to the game of basketball and now it's time to repay that knowledge to someone else. I'm grateful for the opportunity. My plan is to work on real estate, establish a business and be the best coach I can possibly be.
Coleman graduated from Samford last spring and spent the past season as a graduate transfer point guard for the Wildcats. He averaged 8.9 points and 3.8 assists while serving as a co-captain along with junior center Chase Jeter.
Josh Green's IMG team squeaked past Montverde in the Geico semifinals, winning on a dunk from former UA target Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl CALLED GAME WITH THIS 😱😱@IMGABasketball with the comeback win over Montverde to advance to the #GEICONationals title game!@jre10_ pic.twitter.com/1YfLmbcC76— Who's Next (@WhosNextHS) April 5, 2019
Green had 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting for IMG with one rebound, three steals, one assist and four turnovers.
IMG will play for the Geico title at 9 a.m. on Saturday on ESPN.