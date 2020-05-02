Justin Coleman still dishing out assists as Wildcats' graduate manager — even if rules limit his interaction with players

His days are absorbed in both pursuits.

“I would try to get to the office as early as possible, spend an hour from 8-9 doing homework and the rest of my hours would be toward film, learning how to increase my skills get better as far as using a laptop and breaking down clips,” Coleman said. “It could just be anything, breaking down film with the coaches or actually sitting there watching the film with the coaches, and they are asking me my input (having been) a player, or how would I do this differently.”

Coleman had an interesting perspective to offer. Unlike the coaches, he had actually played against many of the same Pac-12 players the Wildcats were facing this season, though Coleman downplayed the comparisons.

“Every year a team is different because you add different pieces and players to a program,” Coleman said. “So the Colorado that I played against is a totally different team than I (faced as a manager). Often the schemes and game plans change.”

Although Coleman was neither able to tutor the Wildcats on the floor nor go head-to-head with Nico Mannion at the point, he was able to relate to the highly regarded freshman last season in one way: Mannion suffered a back injury at the Wooden Legacy event over Thanksgiving week that appeared to sap his confidence.