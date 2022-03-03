Pac-12 champs Arizona slump early against Stanford, then rebound for 12-point win

In the first half, Stanford led by up to nine points, 35-26 with 2:58 left to play in the first half, but Arizona crept within two points at halftime after Mathurin made a layup with five seconds left.

Mathurin had 12 points in the half to lead Arizona, which shot 47.8% from the field but only made 1 of 5 3-pointers. The Wildcats stayed close in part because they turned 11 Stanford turnovers into 16 points.

The Wildcats were off from the start. Arizona hit just 4 of 13 shots through the first nine minutes of the game to fall behind 17-15, while Stanford hit 7 of 13.

The Wildcats started to look like their usual selves when Terry intercepted a pass from Stanford’s Jaiden Delaire and passed to Tubelis, who raced almost coast-to-coast and put in a slam to give UA an 8-5 lead.

But Stanford came back to take a 12-8 lead and then, after Kriisa hit a 3-pointer, Tubelis raced downcourt for another dunk – but the ball bounced high off the rim and did not go in.

Before long, O’Connell was getting going. He hit 3-pointers that gave the Cardinal leads of 17-15 and 22-15, then later nailed another to give Stanford a 29-24 lead with 5:20 left in the half.