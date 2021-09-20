Arizona adds two-year series with Southern as part of Pac-12's partnership with historically black schools

The Pac-12 said the men's and women's basketball partnership with the SWAC "is aimed at creating both a forum for competition, as well as promotion and education around issues of anti-racism and social justice." It said schools will coordinate programming for players to become involved in those areas.

SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland called the partnership a "game changer" that has never occurred in the history of athletics at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

"We applaud the Pac-12 and its leadership for having the foresight and vision to put this historical initiative together," McClelland said. "The Pac-12 has shown a steadfast commitment towards playing an active role in diversity initiatives and impactful collaborations with HBCUs and this partnership is a win-win for both conferences as our respective missions are closely aligned."

Pac-12 deputy commissioner Jamie Zaninovich credited the conference's head coaches for wanting to go "above and beyond" the Pac-12's Impact Initiative for supporting and promoting diversity and inclusion.