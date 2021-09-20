Arizona adds two-year series with Southern as part of Pac-12's partnership with historically black schools

Arizona will host Southern in November 2022 and play at the Louisiana-based school in November 2023 as part of the Pac-12's new "educational and scheduling partnership" with historically black Southwestern Athletic Conference schools.
The Pac-12 said each of its schools will hold a two-year home-and-home series with a SWAC school, with Arizona and five other Pac-12 schools playing them during early season windows in 2022-23 and 2023-24. The other six Pac-12 schools will play SWAC teams in 2024-25 and 2025-26.
Pac-12 women's teams will also have similar matchups that are yet to be announced.
In a long-term contract that was recently extended from 2022 to 2030, Arizona is already scheduled to face NAU early each season, usually for its opener, but those games will not be affected by the Southern series.
The Arizona-Southern game will be the second on the Wildcats' 2022-23 schedule, probably on Nov. 10, 2022, since UA will host NAU on Nov. 7 (the game was moved from the originally contracted date of Nov. 8, 2022 because it is Election Day.)
In 2023-24, Arizona is expected to face NAU for a Nov. 7 opener and then travel to Baton Rouge, La, to face Southern sometime between Nov. 9-12.
The Pac-12 said the men's and women's basketball partnership with the SWAC "is aimed at creating both a forum for competition, as well as promotion and education around issues of anti-racism and social justice." It said schools will coordinate programming for players to become involved in those areas.
SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland called the partnership a "game changer" that has never occurred in the history of athletics at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
"We applaud the Pac-12 and its leadership for having the foresight and vision to put this historical initiative together," McClelland said. "The Pac-12 has shown a steadfast commitment towards playing an active role in diversity initiatives and impactful collaborations with HBCUs and this partnership is a win-win for both conferences as our respective missions are closely aligned."
Pac-12 deputy commissioner Jamie Zaninovich credited the conference's head coaches for wanting to go "above and beyond" the Pac-12's Impact Initiative for supporting and promoting diversity and inclusion.
Colorado coach Tad Boyle said the partnership was "a great opportunity for Colorado, and all Pac-12 student-athletes for that matter, to learn more about the proud history of HBCU schools and what they’ve meant to those that have benefited from the educational experience at these institutions."
The six series scheduled to be played in 2022-23 and 2023-24 will be held within early season windows of four days. They include:
Nov. 10-13, 2022
Southern at Arizona
Florida A&M at Oregon
Alabama State at USC
ASU at Texas Southern
Colorado at Grambling
WSU at Prairie View A&M
Nov. 9-12, 2023
Texas Southern at ASU
Grambling at Colorado
Prairie View A&M at WSU
Arizona at Southern
Oregon at Florida A&M
USC at Alabama State
The Pac-12 also announced Monday that Allegiant will be the official airline partner of its football championship game and men's and women's basketball tournaments.