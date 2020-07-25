Arizona signee Kerr Kriisa stars in Estonia's win over Lithuania in Baltic event

  • Updated

Arizona signee Kerr Kriisa led Estonia over Lithuania in a Baltic Way Cup game Friday, July 24, 2020, in Tallinn, Estonia.

Incoming Arizona freshman Kerr Kriisa had 26 points while hitting 8-of-12 3-pointers to lead Estonia to a 92-85 win over Lithuania in the Baltic Way Cup game on Friday in Tallinn, Estonia.

In what ESPN analyst Mike Schmitz called an "incredible performance," Kriisa also had seven assists while playing mostly against older national team players at Tallinn's Saku Suurhall. This recap of the game also said Kriisa played "determined defense."

Estonia will play Latvia on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in Tallin (9:30 a.m. Arizona time). The game may be able to be seen via Best4Sport.tv stream.

Arizona 2021 target Peyton Watson says he'll announce his college decision on Monday at 6 p.m. He's expected to choose UCLA.

Watson visited UA last September and the Wildcats are also recruiting his younger brother, Christian, in the class of 2022.

