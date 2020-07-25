Arizona signee Kerr Kriisa stars in Estonia's win over Lithuania in Baltic event

Incoming Arizona freshman Kerr Kriisa had 26 points while hitting 8-of-12 3-pointers to lead Estonia to a 92-85 win over Lithuania in the Baltic Way Cup game on Friday in Tallinn, Estonia.
In what ESPN analyst Mike Schmitz called an "incredible performance," Kriisa also had seven assists while playing mostly against older national team players at Tallinn's Saku Suurhall. This recap of the game also said Kriisa played "determined defense."
Incredible performance from Estonian National Team PG & future Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa in an OT win over Lithuania: 26 PTS, 7 AST, 8-of-12 from 3. Not often you see a 19-year-old look so comfortable against high-level pros. Elite shooter, creative passer, loves the big moment. pic.twitter.com/PWzPPdHS6M— Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) July 24, 2020
Estonia will play Latvia on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. in Tallin (9:30 a.m. Arizona time). The game may be able to be seen via Best4Sport.tv stream.
Arizona 2021 target Peyton Watson says he'll announce his college decision on Monday at 6 p.m. He's expected to choose UCLA.
Making my decision Monday at 6pm PT! Tune in👀 pic.twitter.com/ebq07Gt6gn— Peyton Watson (@peytonfromlb) July 24, 2020
Watson visited UA last September and the Wildcats are also recruiting his younger brother, Christian, in the class of 2022.
