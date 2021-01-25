Arizona Wildcats beat ASU again, 80-67, although Bennedict Mathurin sprains ankle

Miller said he believed Mathurin was X-rayed during halftime and Mathurin returned to run some sprints during the Wildcats' warmups before the second half began. But Mathurin left the floor when it was apparent he would not be able to play and did not return to the bench.

“We’re not going to put him at risk,” Miller said. “I didn't think it would be in his best interests to go. The fact that he was not able to play will help him recover tomorrow and then Wednesday will be a big day for him. … There’s not a lot of swelling, which is good. I think he should be able to get his range of motion and mobility back.”

Wednesday is big because the Wildcats on Thursday will host Stanford, one of three teams to beat them so far this season, and it was already clear Monday that not having Mathurin makes a significant difference.

Without Mathurin in the second half, Arizona started Dalen Terry at small forward and continued to hold leads in the 20s but the Sun Devils gradually turned it into a game over the final 10 minutes.

Brown said losing Mathurin did not affect the Wildcats, but Miller said the cumulative effect of having lost Jemarl Baker and now Mathurin to his perimeter is showing.