Arizona Wildcats offer four-star 2021 guard Jahmai Mashack, brother of ex-UA football player
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats offer four-star 2021 guard Jahmai Mashack, brother of ex-UA football player

  • Updated
Ziaire Williams

Sierra Canyon’s Ziaire Williams tries to get by Jahmai Mashack of Etiwanda during the the CIF Open Division playoffs last month. Williams, Arizona’s top target and one of the 10 best players in the 2020 recruiting class, will pick a college on Sunday.

 Andy Holzman / for the Orange County Register

Arizona has offered a scholarship to four-star 2021 Jahmai Mashack, according to Rivals’ Corey Evans.

A 6-foot-4 guard from Etiwanda, Calif., Mashack is the brother of former UA defensive back Kwesi Mashack, who played for the UA football team between 2014-17.

"Seeing the environment there, not only with the basketball team but every team at Arizona, I love it there," Mashack told Goazcats/Rivals in February. "It's great."

Zeke Nnaji is back in Minnesota working out with his former club coach, according to an NBA.com feature from Chris Dortch.

In a story that talks about his background and season at Arizona, Nnaji told Dortch “If I hadn’t been overlooked (in high school), I might not have had the kind of motivation I did to show what I could do.”

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News