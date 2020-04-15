Arizona Wildcats offer four-star 2021 guard Jahmai Mashack, brother of ex-UA football player

Arizona has offered a scholarship to four-star 2021 Jahmai Mashack, according to Rivals’ Corey Evans.
A 6-foot-4 guard from Etiwanda, Calif., Mashack is the brother of former UA defensive back Kwesi Mashack, who played for the UA football team between 2014-17.
"Seeing the environment there, not only with the basketball team but every team at Arizona, I love it there," Mashack told Goazcats/Rivals in February. "It's great."
Zeke Nnaji is back in Minnesota working out with his former club coach, according to an NBA.com feature from Chris Dortch.
In a story that talks about his background and season at Arizona, Nnaji told Dortch “If I hadn’t been overlooked (in high school), I might not have had the kind of motivation I did to show what I could do.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!